Create

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2023 20:24 IST
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400

The AdventHealth 400 marks the 12th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 7, at the Kansas Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 267 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the fourth annual AdventHealth 400 hosted by the Kansas Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

EXTRA! EXTRA!Check out our #AdventHealth400 digital program before you get to the track.👀 es17.us/KS_1_23 https://t.co/oPE7GPkWWb

The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 17 to 20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, nine to 11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 2001 and currently hosts two Cup Series race weekends.

Heading to Kansas, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds table to win Sunday’s Cup race at +500, according to DraftKings Nation. His teammate William Byron holds the second-highest betting odds at +600, followed by Tyler Reddick at +750, last week’s winner Martin Truex Jr. at +750, Denny Hamlin at +800, Christopher Bell at +800, and Chase Elliott at +1200 in the top-five highest odds.

It's Race Week!#AdventHealth400 | 🎟 nas.cr/3KPEj2a https://t.co/XwHGae7HDM

Kyle Busch, who won the AdventHealth 400 event in 2021, holds the eighth-highest odds at +1600 to win this weekend in Kansas. Ross Chastain, who secured his season’s best P2 finish last week at Dover, is coming off with the sixth-highest odds at +1400.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the 14th highest odds at +10000 to win in Kansas.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson, +500
  2. William Byron, +600
  3. Tyler Reddick, +750
  4. Martin Truex Jr., +750
  5. Denny Hamlin, +800
  6. Christopher Bell, +800
  7. Chase Elliott, +1200
  8. Ross Chastain, +1400
  9. Bubba Wallace, +1500
  10. Kyle Busch, +1600
  11. Ryan Blaney, +1800
  12. Kevin Harvick, +1800
  13. Joey Logano, +2200
  14. Ty Gibbs, +3500
  15. Daniel Suarez, +3500
  16. Brad Keselowski, +3500
  17. Josh Berry, +6000
  18. Chase Briscoe, +6500
  19. Ryan Preece, +10000
  20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000
  21. Erik Jones, +10000
  22. Chris Buescher, +10000
  23. Austin Dillon, +10000
  24. Austin Cindric, +10000
  25. Aric Almirola, +10000
  26. Justin Haley, +15000
  27. A.J. Allmendinger, +15000
  28. Michael McDowell, +25000
  29. Corey Lajoie, +30000
  30. Ty Dillon, +50000
  31. Todd Gilliland, +50000
  32. Noah Gragson, +50000
  33. Josh Bilicki, +50000
  34. Harrison Burton, +50000
  35. Brennan Poole, +50000
  36. J.J. Yeley, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 can be viewed on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...