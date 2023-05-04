NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The AdventHealth 400 marks the 12th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 7, at the Kansas Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 267 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the fourth annual AdventHealth 400 hosted by the Kansas Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 17 to 20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, nine to 11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 2001 and currently hosts two Cup Series race weekends.

Heading to Kansas, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds table to win Sunday’s Cup race at +500, according to DraftKings Nation. His teammate William Byron holds the second-highest betting odds at +600, followed by Tyler Reddick at +750, last week’s winner Martin Truex Jr. at +750, Denny Hamlin at +800, Christopher Bell at +800, and Chase Elliott at +1200 in the top-five highest odds.

Kyle Busch, who won the AdventHealth 400 event in 2021, holds the eighth-highest odds at +1600 to win this weekend in Kansas. Ross Chastain, who secured his season’s best P2 finish last week at Dover, is coming off with the sixth-highest odds at +1400.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the 14th highest odds at +10000 to win in Kansas.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Larson, +500 William Byron, +600 Tyler Reddick, +750 Martin Truex Jr., +750 Denny Hamlin, +800 Christopher Bell, +800 Chase Elliott, +1200 Ross Chastain, +1400 Bubba Wallace, +1500 Kyle Busch, +1600 Ryan Blaney, +1800 Kevin Harvick, +1800 Joey Logano, +2200 Ty Gibbs, +3500 Daniel Suarez, +3500 Brad Keselowski, +3500 Josh Berry, +6000 Chase Briscoe, +6500 Ryan Preece, +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000 Erik Jones, +10000 Chris Buescher, +10000 Austin Dillon, +10000 Austin Cindric, +10000 Aric Almirola, +10000 Justin Haley, +15000 A.J. Allmendinger, +15000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Corey Lajoie, +30000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Todd Gilliland, +50000 Noah Gragson, +50000 Josh Bilicki, +50000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Brennan Poole, +50000 J.J. Yeley, +50000

The live telecast of Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 can be viewed on FS1 and MRN.

