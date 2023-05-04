NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The AdventHealth 400 marks the 12th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 7, at the Kansas Speedway.
A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 267 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the fourth annual AdventHealth 400 hosted by the Kansas Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 17 to 20 degrees of progressive banking at the turn, nine to 11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 2001 and currently hosts two Cup Series race weekends.
Heading to Kansas, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds table to win Sunday’s Cup race at +500, according to DraftKings Nation. His teammate William Byron holds the second-highest betting odds at +600, followed by Tyler Reddick at +750, last week’s winner Martin Truex Jr. at +750, Denny Hamlin at +800, Christopher Bell at +800, and Chase Elliott at +1200 in the top-five highest odds.
Kyle Busch, who won the AdventHealth 400 event in 2021, holds the eighth-highest odds at +1600 to win this weekend in Kansas. Ross Chastain, who secured his season’s best P2 finish last week at Dover, is coming off with the sixth-highest odds at +1400.
Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the 14th highest odds at +10000 to win in Kansas.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400
Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Kansas Speedway:
- Kyle Larson, +500
- William Byron, +600
- Tyler Reddick, +750
- Martin Truex Jr., +750
- Denny Hamlin, +800
- Christopher Bell, +800
- Chase Elliott, +1200
- Ross Chastain, +1400
- Bubba Wallace, +1500
- Kyle Busch, +1600
- Ryan Blaney, +1800
- Kevin Harvick, +1800
- Joey Logano, +2200
- Ty Gibbs, +3500
- Daniel Suarez, +3500
- Brad Keselowski, +3500
- Josh Berry, +6000
- Chase Briscoe, +6500
- Ryan Preece, +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- Chris Buescher, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Austin Cindric, +10000
- Aric Almirola, +10000
- Justin Haley, +15000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +15000
- Michael McDowell, +25000
- Corey Lajoie, +30000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Todd Gilliland, +50000
- Noah Gragson, +50000
- Josh Bilicki, +50000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Brennan Poole, +50000
- J.J. Yeley, +50000
The live telecast of Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 can be viewed on FS1 and MRN.