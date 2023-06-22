NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The Ally 400 marks the 17th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, June 22, at the Nashville Superspeedway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 300 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the third annual Ally 400 hosted by the Nashville Superspeedway in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR @NASCAR Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? https://t.co/4V3dTTg0H0

The 1.33-mile-long track consists of a total of four turns and 14 degrees of banking at each corner. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 2001 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series races.

Heading to Nashville Superspeedway, Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds table at 5-1 to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to cbssports.com. Larson won the inaugural event two years ago and Chase Elliott won it in 2022.

Martin Truex Jr., who won last week’s race and currently leads the points table, holds the second-highest odds at 7-1 to win the race on Sunday.

They are followed by Kyle Busch at 15-2, Denny Hamlin at 15-2, Chase Elliott at 8-1, William Byron at 8-1, Ryan Blaney at 10-1, Ross Chastain 10-1, and Christopher Bell 10-1, in the top-five highest odds.

Joey Logano, the defending Cup Series champion, holds the sixth-highest odds at 15-1 to win this weekend in Nashville. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming off with the 13th-highest odds at 100-1 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Ally 400

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Kyle Larson 5-1 Martin Truex Jr. 7-1 Kyle Busch 15-2 Denny Hamlin 15-2 Chase Elliott 8-1 William Byron 8-1 Ryan Blaney 10-1 Ross Chastain 10-1 Christopher Bell 10-1 Kevin Harvick 15-1 Joey Logano 15-1 Tyler Reddick 16-1 Bubba Wallace 20-1 Alex Bowman 25-1 Ty Gibbs 30-1 Brad Keselowski 40-1 Daniel Suarez 40-1 Chris Buescher 75-1 Aric Almirola 100-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1 Austin Cindric 100-1 Austin Dillon 100-1 Chase Briscoe 100-1 Ryan Preece 150-1 Erik Jones 200-1 A.J. Allmendinger 250-1 Michael McDowell 350-1 Harrison Burton 500-1 Noah Gragson 500-1 Justin Haley 500-1 Corey Lajoie 750-1 Todd Gilliland 1000-1 Josh Bilicki 5000-1 JJ Yeley 5000-1 Brennan Poole 5000-1 Ty Dillon 5000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway can be viewed on NBC and PRN.

Poll : 0 votes