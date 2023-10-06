NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The Bank of America Roval 400 marks the 32nd race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the sixth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 8, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

A total of 37 drivers will compete over 109 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 64th annual Bank of America Roval 400 hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in the history of the Cup Series.

The 2.28-mile road course features a 17-turn course that combines the high-banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

The venue first hosted NASCAR races in 1960 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and William Byron entered the final race of Round of 12 as the favorite in the odds table at +600 to win Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400, according to vegasinsider.com. Elliott has won this race in two back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020.

Tyler Reddick holds the second-highest odds at +800 to win the race. They are followed by Kyle Larson at +900, Michael McDowell at +900, A.J. Allmendinger at +1200, and Martin Truex, Jr. at +1400 in the top-five highest odds.

Chrsitopher Bell, the defending champion of the event, is participating with the sixth-highest odds at +1600.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Chase Elliott +600 William Byron +600 Tyler Reddick +800 Kyle Larson +900 Michael McDowell +900 A.J. Allmendinger +1200 Martin Truex, Jr. +1400 Denny Hamlin +1600 Christopher Bell +1600 Kyle Busch +2000 Chris Buescher +2000 Ty Gibbs +2000 Daniel Suarez +2000 Ryan Blaney +2500 Ross Chastain +3000 Austin Cindric +3000 Kevin Harvick +3000 Joey Logano +3000 Alex Bowman +3000 Chase Briscoe +4000 Brad Keselowski +6600 Bubba Wallace +6600 Justin Haley +8000 Erik Jones +8000 Zane Smith +10000 Ryan Preece +10000 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +10000 Austin Dillon +12500 Aric Almirola +15000 Corey Lajoie +20000 Todd Gilliand +25000 Mike Rockenfeller +30000 Austin Hill +30000 Harrison Burton +75000 Andy Lally +100000 Ty Dillon +200000 Josh Bilicki +200000

The live telecast of 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.