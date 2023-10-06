NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The Bank of America Roval 400 marks the 32nd race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the sixth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 8, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
A total of 37 drivers will compete over 109 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 64th annual Bank of America Roval 400 hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in the history of the Cup Series.
The 2.28-mile road course features a 17-turn course that combines the high-banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.
The venue first hosted NASCAR races in 1960 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.
Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and William Byron entered the final race of Round of 12 as the favorite in the odds table at +600 to win Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400, according to vegasinsider.com. Elliott has won this race in two back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020.
Tyler Reddick holds the second-highest odds at +800 to win the race. They are followed by Kyle Larson at +900, Michael McDowell at +900, A.J. Allmendinger at +1200, and Martin Truex, Jr. at +1400 in the top-five highest odds.
Chrsitopher Bell, the defending champion of the event, is participating with the sixth-highest odds at +1600.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400
Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:
- Chase Elliott +600
- William Byron +600
- Tyler Reddick +800
- Kyle Larson +900
- Michael McDowell +900
- A.J. Allmendinger +1200
- Martin Truex, Jr. +1400
- Denny Hamlin +1600
- Christopher Bell +1600
- Kyle Busch +2000
- Chris Buescher +2000
- Ty Gibbs +2000
- Daniel Suarez +2000
- Ryan Blaney +2500
- Ross Chastain +3000
- Austin Cindric +3000
- Kevin Harvick +3000
- Joey Logano +3000
- Alex Bowman +3000
- Chase Briscoe +4000
- Brad Keselowski +6600
- Bubba Wallace +6600
- Justin Haley +8000
- Erik Jones +8000
- Zane Smith +10000
- Ryan Preece +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +10000
- Austin Dillon +12500
- Aric Almirola +15000
- Corey Lajoie +20000
- Todd Gilliand +25000
- Mike Rockenfeller +30000
- Austin Hill +30000
- Harrison Burton +75000
- Andy Lally +100000
- Ty Dillon +200000
- Josh Bilicki +200000
The live telecast of 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.