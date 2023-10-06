NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400
The Bank of America Roval 400 marks the 32nd race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the sixth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2 pm ET on Sunday, October 8, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

A total of 37 drivers will compete over 109 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 64th annual Bank of America Roval 400 hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in the history of the Cup Series.

The 2.28-mile road course features a 17-turn course that combines the high-banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

The venue first hosted NASCAR races in 1960 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and William Byron entered the final race of Round of 12 as the favorite in the odds table at +600 to win Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400, according to vegasinsider.com. Elliott has won this race in two back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020.

Tyler Reddick holds the second-highest odds at +800 to win the race. They are followed by Kyle Larson at +900, Michael McDowell at +900, A.J. Allmendinger at +1200, and Martin Truex, Jr. at +1400 in the top-five highest odds.

Chrsitopher Bell, the defending champion of the event, is participating with the sixth-highest odds at +1600.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

  1. Chase Elliott +600
  2. William Byron +600
  3. Tyler Reddick +800
  4. Kyle Larson +900
  5. Michael McDowell +900
  6. A.J. Allmendinger +1200
  7. Martin Truex, Jr. +1400
  8. Denny Hamlin +1600
  9. Christopher Bell +1600
  10. Kyle Busch +2000
  11. Chris Buescher +2000
  12. Ty Gibbs +2000
  13. Daniel Suarez +2000
  14. Ryan Blaney +2500
  15. Ross Chastain +3000
  16. Austin Cindric +3000
  17. Kevin Harvick +3000
  18. Joey Logano +3000
  19. Alex Bowman +3000
  20. Chase Briscoe +4000
  21. Brad Keselowski +6600
  22. Bubba Wallace +6600
  23. Justin Haley +8000
  24. Erik Jones +8000
  25. Zane Smith +10000
  26. Ryan Preece +10000
  27. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +10000
  28. Austin Dillon +12500
  29. Aric Almirola +15000
  30. Corey Lajoie +20000
  31. Todd Gilliand +25000
  32. Mike Rockenfeller +30000
  33. Austin Hill +30000
  34. Harrison Burton +75000
  35. Andy Lally +100000
  36. Ty Dillon +200000
  37. Josh Bilicki +200000

The live telecast of 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.

