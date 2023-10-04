NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Concord, North Carolina, this weekend for the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The race is scheduled to begin at 2 pm ET on Sunday (October 8) and can be watched on NBC and PRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which begins at 1 pm ET on Saturday (October 7) and can be viewed live on USA Network and PRN.

Sunday’s event will see 37 drivers battle it out for over 109 laps at the 2.28-mile-long road course in the 248.52-mile race. The track features a 17-turn course that combines the high-banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won last year’s Bank of America Roval 400 and will look to get his second win of the season. The Charlotte track currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

NASCAR has had 14 different winners and five drivers with three wins, two drivers with two wins and one with six wins, in the first 31 races of the season:

William Byron leads the way with six wins, followed by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Chris Buescher with three wins apiece. Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick have two wins. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen and Michael McDowell have won once.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

Here's the latest telecast schedule for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Sunday, October 8, 2023

2 pm ET: Bank of America Roval 400

The 2023 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will air on NBC and PRN at 2 pm ET.

Live streaming for the 32nd point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com. Hence, all the action in Concord, North Carolina, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC and PRN.

Fans can also watch the race by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another NASCAR Cup Series playoff weekend in Concord, North Carolina.

Watch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course this coming weekend.