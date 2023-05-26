NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Coca-Cola 600 marks the 14th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 6 pm ET on Sunday, May 28, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A total of 37 drivers will be competing over 400 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 64th annual Coca-Cola 600 hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.5-mile-long permanent quad-oval track consists of 24 degrees of banking in the turns and five degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1960 and currently hosts two Cup Series race weekends.

Heading to NASCAR’s longest race on the calendar, last week’s All-Star Race winner, Kyle Larson, stands at the top of the odds table to win Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at 9-2, according to cbssports.com. His teammate, William Byron, holds the second-highest odds at 11-2.

Byron has won a total of three races this season so far – two back-to-back wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. He won again at the Darlington Raceway race two weeks ago.

He is followed by Denny Hamlin (the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 winner) at 13-2, Martin Truex Jr. at 8-1, Christopher Bell at 9-1, and Chase Elliott at 9-1 in the top-five highest odds.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the 16th-highest odds at 75-1 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

Here are the odds for all 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson 9-2 William Byron 11-2 Denny Hamlin 13-2 Martin Truex Jr. 8-1 Christopher Bell 9-1 Chase Elliott 9-1 Ross Chastain 10-1 Kyle Busch 12-1 Tyler Reddick 15-1 Kevin Harvick 17-1 Bubba Wallace 18-1 Alex Bowman 18-1 Joey Logano 20-1 Ryan Blaney 22-1 Daniel Suarez 28-1 Brad Keselowski 40-1 Ty Gibbs 60-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 75-1 Austin Dillon 75-1 Chase Briscoe 75-1 Chris Buescher 100-1 Jimmie Johnson 125-1 Erik Jones 150-1 Aric Almirola 150-1 Austin Cindric 150-1 A.J. Allmendinger 250-1 Ryan Preece 250-1 Michael McDowell 500-1 Justin Haley 500-1 Corey Lajoie 750-1 Harrison Burton 1000-1 Noah Gragson 1000-1 Zane Smith 1000-1 Todd Gilliland 1500-1 BJ McLeod 5000-1 Ty Dillon 5000-1 JJ Yeley 5000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 can be viewed on FOX and PRN.

