NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the 26th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 7 pm ET on Saturday, August 26, at the Daytona International Speedway.

A total of 39 drivers will compete over 160 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 65th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 hosted by the Daytona International Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 2.5-miles superspeedway consists of 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and three degrees in the back straightaway. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1959 and currently hosts Cup Series, IMSA SportsCar Championship, Xfinity Series, Truck and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to the Daytona International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott stands at the top of the odds table at +1100 to win Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano are the three drivers who tied for the second-highest odds at -1200 to claim the race.

They are followed by William Byron at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, Brad Keselowski at +1400, Chris Buescher at +1800, and Ross Chastain at +2000 in the top-five highest odds.

Austin Dillon, the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the sixth-highest odds at +2200.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Daytona International Speedway:

Chase Elliott, +1100 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Kyle Busch, +1200 Joey Logano, +1200 William Byron, +1400 Denny Hamlin, +1400 Brad Keselowski, +1400 Chris Buescher, +1800 Ross Chastain, +2000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2000 Kyle Larson, +2000 Daniel Suarez, +2000 Bubba Wallace, +2000 Martin Truex Jr., +2200 Austin Dillon, +2200 Austin Cindric, +2200 Aric Almirola, +2200 Christopher Bell, +2500 Alex Bowman, +2500 Tyler Reddick, +2800 Ty Gibbs, +2800 Michael McDowell, +2800 Ryan Preece, +3500 Kevin Harvick, +3500 Erik Jones, +3500 Chase Briscoe, +3500 A.J. Allmendinger, +4500 Corey Lajoie, +5000 Todd Gilliland, +6000 Justin Haley, +6000 Josh Berry, +6500 Harrison Burton, +6500 Austin Hill, +7000 Riley Herbst, +10000 Chandler Smith, +10000 Ty Dillon, +30000 Brennan Poole, +30000 JJ Yeley, +50000 BJ McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.