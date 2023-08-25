NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the 26th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 7 pm ET on Saturday, August 26, at the Daytona International Speedway.
A total of 39 drivers will compete over 160 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 65th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 hosted by the Daytona International Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.
The 2.5-miles superspeedway consists of 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and three degrees in the back straightaway. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1959 and currently hosts Cup Series, IMSA SportsCar Championship, Xfinity Series, Truck and ARCA Menards Series.
Heading to the Daytona International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott stands at the top of the odds table at +1100 to win Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.
Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano are the three drivers who tied for the second-highest odds at -1200 to claim the race.
They are followed by William Byron at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, Brad Keselowski at +1400, Chris Buescher at +1800, and Ross Chastain at +2000 in the top-five highest odds.
Austin Dillon, the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the sixth-highest odds at +2200.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400
Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Daytona International Speedway:
- Chase Elliott, +1100
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Kyle Busch, +1200
- Joey Logano, +1200
- William Byron, +1400
- Denny Hamlin, +1400
- Brad Keselowski, +1400
- Chris Buescher, +1800
- Ross Chastain, +2000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2000
- Kyle Larson, +2000
- Daniel Suarez, +2000
- Bubba Wallace, +2000
- Martin Truex Jr., +2200
- Austin Dillon, +2200
- Austin Cindric, +2200
- Aric Almirola, +2200
- Christopher Bell, +2500
- Alex Bowman, +2500
- Tyler Reddick, +2800
- Ty Gibbs, +2800
- Michael McDowell, +2800
- Ryan Preece, +3500
- Kevin Harvick, +3500
- Erik Jones, +3500
- Chase Briscoe, +3500
- A.J. Allmendinger, +4500
- Corey Lajoie, +5000
- Todd Gilliland, +6000
- Justin Haley, +6000
- Josh Berry, +6500
- Harrison Burton, +6500
- Austin Hill, +7000
- Riley Herbst, +10000
- Chandler Smith, +10000
- Ty Dillon, +30000
- Brennan Poole, +30000
- JJ Yeley, +50000
- BJ McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.