NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 25, 2023 00:19 IST
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the 26th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 7 pm ET on Saturday, August 26, at the Daytona International Speedway.

A total of 39 drivers will compete over 160 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 65th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 hosted by the Daytona International Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 2.5-miles superspeedway consists of 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and three degrees in the back straightaway. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1959 and currently hosts Cup Series, IMSA SportsCar Championship, Xfinity Series, Truck and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to the Daytona International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott stands at the top of the odds table at +1100 to win Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano are the three drivers who tied for the second-highest odds at -1200 to claim the race.

They are followed by William Byron at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, Brad Keselowski at +1400, Chris Buescher at +1800, and Ross Chastain at +2000 in the top-five highest odds.

Austin Dillon, the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the sixth-highest odds at +2200.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. Chase Elliott, +1100
  2. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  3. Kyle Busch, +1200
  4. Joey Logano, +1200
  5. William Byron, +1400
  6. Denny Hamlin, +1400
  7. Brad Keselowski, +1400
  8. Chris Buescher, +1800
  9. Ross Chastain, +2000
  10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2000
  11. Kyle Larson, +2000
  12. Daniel Suarez, +2000
  13. Bubba Wallace, +2000
  14. Martin Truex Jr., +2200
  15. Austin Dillon, +2200
  16. Austin Cindric, +2200
  17. Aric Almirola, +2200
  18. Christopher Bell, +2500
  19. Alex Bowman, +2500
  20. Tyler Reddick, +2800
  21. Ty Gibbs, +2800
  22. Michael McDowell, +2800
  23. Ryan Preece, +3500
  24. Kevin Harvick, +3500
  25. Erik Jones, +3500
  26. Chase Briscoe, +3500
  27. A.J. Allmendinger, +4500
  28. Corey Lajoie, +5000
  29. Todd Gilliland, +6000
  30. Justin Haley, +6000
  31. Josh Berry, +6500
  32. Harrison Burton, +6500
  33. Austin Hill, +7000
  34. Riley Herbst, +10000
  35. Chandler Smith, +10000
  36. Ty Dillon, +30000
  37. Brennan Poole, +30000
  38. JJ Yeley, +50000
  39. BJ McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

