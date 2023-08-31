NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The Cook Out Southern 500 marks the 27th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the first playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 6 pm ET on Sunday, September 3, at the Darlington Raceway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 367 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 74th annual Cook Out Southern 500 hosted by the Darlington Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track features 25 degrees of banking in turns one and two, 23 degrees of banking in turns three and four, three degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch.

The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1950 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Heading to the Darlington Raceway, regular season points champion Martin Truex Jr. stands at the top of the odds table at +500 to win Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson holds the second-highest odds at +550 to claim the race.

They are followed by William Byron at +750, Denny Hamlin at +750, Kyle Busch at +1000, Ross Chastain at +1100, and Christopher Bell at +1100 in the top-five highest odds.

Erik Jones, the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the 12th-highest odds at +2800.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Darlington Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr., +500 Kyle Larson, +550 William Byron, +750 Denny Hamlin, +750 Kyle Busch, +1000 Ross Chastain, +1100 Christopher Bell, +1100 Tyler Reddick, +1300 Kevin Harvick, +1500 Chris Buescher, +1500 Brad Keselowski, +1600 Chase Elliott, +1700 Ryan Blaney, +1800 Joey Logano, +1800 Erik Jones, +2800 Bubba Wallace, +2800 Ty Gibbs, +3500 Daniel Suarez, +5500 Alex Bowman, +5500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000 Michael McDowell, +10000 Carson Hocevar, +15000 Austin Dillon, +20000 Aric Almirola, +25000 A.J. Allmendinger, +25000 Chase Briscoe, +30000 Ryan Preece, +40000 Justin Haley, +40000 Harrison Burton, +40000 Corey Lajoie, +40000 Austin Cindric, +40000 Ryan Newman, +50000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 JJ Yeley, +100000 BJ McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.