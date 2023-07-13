NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Crayon 301 marks the 20th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 16, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 301 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 31st annual Crayon 301 hosted by the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.058-mile-long track consists of 2-7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the front stretch and back stretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1990 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Whelen Modified Tour.

Heading to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, defending champion of the event Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell stands at the top of the odds table at +550 to win Sunday’s Crayon 301, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate Martin Truex Jr. holds the second-highest odds at +650 to win the race on Sunday.

They are followed by Denny Hamlin at +700, Kyle Busch at +900, Kevin Harvick at +900, and Kyle Larson at +1000, in the top-five highest odds.

2021 race champion Aric Almirola has the 11th highest odds at +2200 to win it again. 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming off with the 21st-highest odds at +25000 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Crayon 301

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. Christopher Bell, +550
  2. Martin Truex Jr., +650
  3. Denny Hamlin, +700
  4. Kyle Busch, +900
  5. Kevin Harvick, +900
  6. Kyle Larson, +1000
  7. Chase Elliott, +1100
  8. William Byron, +1200
  9. Ryan Blaney, +1500
  10. Joey Logano, +1600
  11. Tyler Reddick, +1800
  12. Ross Chastain, +1800
  13. Brad Keselowski, +2200
  14. Aric Almirola, +2200
  15. Bubba Wallace, +2800
  16. Daniel Suarez, +3500
  17. Alex Bowman, +4500
  18. Ty Gibbs, +5000
  19. Ryan Preece, +5500
  20. Chase Briscoe, +7000
  21. Chris Buescher, +9000
  22. Erik Jones, +10000
  23. Austin Dillon, +10000
  24. A.J. Allmendinger, +10000
  25. Austin Cindric, +15000
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
  27. Michael McDowell, +25000
  28. Justin Haley, +25000
  29. Harrison Burton, +30000
  30. Todd Gilliland, +50000
  31. Noah Gragson, +50000
  32. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  33. Cole Custer, +50000
  34. Ty Dillon, +100000
  35. Ryan Newman, +100000
  36. BJ McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

