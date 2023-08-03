NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The FireKeepers Casino 400 marks the 23rd race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 6, at the Michigan International Speedway.

A total of 37 drivers will be competing over 200 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 hosted by the Michigan International Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The two-mile-long D-shaped track consists of 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish line and five degrees of banking at Backstretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1969 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to Michigan International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds table at +700 to win Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the two consecutive FireKeepers Casino 400 in 2016 and 2017.

Kyle Busch, who secured P3 finish at last week’s Cook Out 400, holds the second-highest odds at +750 to win the race.

They are followed by Denny Hamlin +750, Martin Truex Jr. +800, William Byron +800, the defending champion of the event Kevin Harvick +800, Christopher Bell +1000, and Ryan Blaney +1100 in the top-five highest odds.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, the 2023 Daytona 500 winner, is coming into the race with the 14th highest odds at +10000.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400

Here are the odds for all participating Cup Series drivers competing at the Michigan International Speedway:

Kyle Larson, +700 Kyle Busch, +750 Denny Hamlin, +750 Martin Truex Jr., +800 William Byron, +800 Kevin Harvick, +800 Christopher Bell, +1000 Ryan Blaney, +1100 Tyler Reddick, +1200 Bubba Wallace, +1400 Chase Elliott, +1500 Joey Logano, +1500 Ross Chastain, +1800 Ty Gibbs, +2200 Brad Keselowski, +2500 Alex Bowman, +4000 Chris Buescher, +4000 Daniel Suarez, +6000 Austin Dillon, +10000 Aric Almirola, +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000 Erik Jones, +10000 A.J. Allmendinger, +15000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Ryan Preece, +25000 Justin Haley, +25000 Chase Briscoe, +25000 Austin Hill, +30000 Harrison Burton, +30000 Austin Cindric, +30000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Noah Gragson, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 JJ Yeley, +100000 Cole Custer, +100000 Ty Dillon, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway can be viewed on the USA Network and MRN.