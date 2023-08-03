NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 03, 2023 23:55 IST
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
The FireKeepers Casino 400 marks the 23rd race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 6, at the Michigan International Speedway.

A total of 37 drivers will be competing over 200 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 hosted by the Michigan International Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The two-mile-long D-shaped track consists of 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish line and five degrees of banking at Backstretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1969 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to Michigan International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds table at +700 to win Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the two consecutive FireKeepers Casino 400 in 2016 and 2017.

Kyle Busch, who secured P3 finish at last week’s Cook Out 400, holds the second-highest odds at +750 to win the race.

They are followed by Denny Hamlin +750, Martin Truex Jr. +800, William Byron +800, the defending champion of the event Kevin Harvick +800, Christopher Bell +1000, and Ryan Blaney +1100 in the top-five highest odds.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, the 2023 Daytona 500 winner, is coming into the race with the 14th highest odds at +10000.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400

Here are the odds for all participating Cup Series drivers competing at the Michigan International Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson, +700
  2. Kyle Busch, +750
  3. Denny Hamlin, +750
  4. Martin Truex Jr., +800
  5. William Byron, +800
  6. Kevin Harvick, +800
  7. Christopher Bell, +1000
  8. Ryan Blaney, +1100
  9. Tyler Reddick, +1200
  10. Bubba Wallace, +1400
  11. Chase Elliott, +1500
  12. Joey Logano, +1500
  13. Ross Chastain, +1800
  14. Ty Gibbs, +2200
  15. Brad Keselowski, +2500
  16. Alex Bowman, +4000
  17. Chris Buescher, +4000
  18. Daniel Suarez, +6000
  19. Austin Dillon, +10000
  20. Aric Almirola, +10000
  21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000
  22. Erik Jones, +10000
  23. A.J. Allmendinger, +15000
  24. Michael McDowell, +25000
  25. Ryan Preece, +25000
  26. Justin Haley, +25000
  27. Chase Briscoe, +25000
  28. Austin Hill, +30000
  29. Harrison Burton, +30000
  30. Austin Cindric, +30000
  31. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  32. Noah Gragson, +100000
  33. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  34. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  35. JJ Yeley, +100000
  36. Cole Custer, +100000
  37. Ty Dillon, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway can be viewed on the USA Network and MRN.

