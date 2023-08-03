NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The FireKeepers Casino 400 marks the 23rd race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 6, at the Michigan International Speedway.
A total of 37 drivers will be competing over 200 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 55th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 hosted by the Michigan International Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.
The two-mile-long D-shaped track consists of 18 degrees of banking in turns, 12 degrees of banking at Start/Finish line and five degrees of banking at Backstretch. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1969 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series.
Heading to Michigan International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds table at +700 to win Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the two consecutive FireKeepers Casino 400 in 2016 and 2017.
Kyle Busch, who secured P3 finish at last week’s Cook Out 400, holds the second-highest odds at +750 to win the race.
They are followed by Denny Hamlin +750, Martin Truex Jr. +800, William Byron +800, the defending champion of the event Kevin Harvick +800, Christopher Bell +1000, and Ryan Blaney +1100 in the top-five highest odds.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, the 2023 Daytona 500 winner, is coming into the race with the 14th highest odds at +10000.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400
Here are the odds for all participating Cup Series drivers competing at the Michigan International Speedway:
- Kyle Larson, +700
- Kyle Busch, +750
- Denny Hamlin, +750
- Martin Truex Jr., +800
- William Byron, +800
- Kevin Harvick, +800
- Christopher Bell, +1000
- Ryan Blaney, +1100
- Tyler Reddick, +1200
- Bubba Wallace, +1400
- Chase Elliott, +1500
- Joey Logano, +1500
- Ross Chastain, +1800
- Ty Gibbs, +2200
- Brad Keselowski, +2500
- Alex Bowman, +4000
- Chris Buescher, +4000
- Daniel Suarez, +6000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Aric Almirola, +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +15000
- Michael McDowell, +25000
- Ryan Preece, +25000
- Justin Haley, +25000
- Chase Briscoe, +25000
- Austin Hill, +30000
- Harrison Burton, +30000
- Austin Cindric, +30000
- Corey Lajoie, +50000
- Noah Gragson, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- JJ Yeley, +100000
- Cole Custer, +100000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway can be viewed on the USA Network and MRN.