NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The Go Bowling At The Glen marks the 25th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3 pm ET on Sunday, August 20, at the Watkins Glen International.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 90 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 37th annual Go Bowling At The Glen hosted by the Watkins Glen International in the history of the Cup Series.

The 2.45-miles road course consists of seven turns with 141 feet of total elevation change. The venue began hosting road course race in 1956 and currently hosts Cup Series, IMSA SportsCar Championship, Xfinity Series, and many more races.

Heading to Watkins Glen International, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott stands at the top of the odds table at 13-4 to win Sunday’s Go Bowling At The Glen, according to cbssports.com. He won the race in 2018 and 2019.

Kyle Larson, the defending champion of the event, holds the second-highest odds at 5-1 to claim the race.

They are followed by current Cup Series points table leader Martin Truex Jr. at 15-2, Tyler Reddick at 8-1, and Daniel Suarez 10-1 in the top-five highest odds.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, the 2023 Daytona 500 winner, is coming into the race with the 17th-highest odds at 250-1.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Go Bowling At The Glen

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Watkins Glen International:

Chase Elliott 13-4 Kyle Larson 5-1 Martin Truex Jr. 15-2 Tyler Reddick 8-1 Daniel Suarez 10-1 Christopher Bell 12-1 Kyle Busch 12-1 Michael McDowell 12-1 Ty Gibbs 17-1 A.J. Allmendinger 17-1 Denny Hamlin 18-1 William Byron 18-1 Chris Buescher 20-1 Alex Bowman 30-1 Chase Briscoe 35-1 Austin Cindric 35-1 Joey Logano 40-1 Kevin Harvick 60-1 Ryan Blaney 60-1 Ross Chastain 60-1 Brad Keselowski 70-1 Justin Haley 125-1 Todd Gilliland 125-1 Bubba Wallace 200-1 Austin Dillon 200-1 Erik Jones 250-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1 Aric Almirola 300-1 Ryan Preece 350-1 Mike Rockenfeller 500-1 Cole Custer 750-1 Harrison Burton 1000-1 Corey Lajoie 1000-1 Andy Lally 2000-1 Josh Bilicki 5000-1 Ty Dillon 5000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International can be viewed on USA and MRN.