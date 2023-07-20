NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

The HighPoint.com 400 marks the 21st race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 23, at the Pocono Raceway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 160 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 50th annual HighPoint.com 400 hosted by the Pocono Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 2.5-mile-long track consists of 14 degrees banking at Turn 1, nine degrees banking at Turn 2, and six degrees banking at Turn 3.

The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1968 and currently hosts Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to Pocono Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, who won this event four times stands at the top of the odds table at 5-1 to win Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400, according to cbssports.com. His teammate and series points table leader Martin Truex Jr., holds the second-highest odds at 11-2 to win the race on Sunday.

They are followed by Kyle Busch 6-1, Kyle Larson 7-1, and William Byron 17-2, in the top-five highest odds.

2016 race champion Chris Buescher has the 13th highest odds at 65-1 to win it again. 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming off with the 16th highest odds at 150-1 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR HighPoint.com 400

Here are the odds for all participating Cup Series drivers competing at the Pocono Raceway:

Denny Hamlin 5-1 Martin Truex Jr. 11-2 Kyle Busch 6-1 Kyle Larson 7-1 William Byron 17-2 Ross Chastain 19-2 Christopher Bell 11-1 Chase Elliott 12-1 Ryan Blaney 12-1 Tyler Reddick 12-1 Joey Logano 16-1 Kevin Harvick 16-1 Brad Keselowski 30-1 Daniel Suarez 30-1 Bubba Wallace 30-1 Ty Gibbs 35-1 Alex Bowman 40-1 Chris Buescher 65-1 Austin Dillon 75-1 A.J. Allmendinger 100-1 Aric Almirola 100-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1 Erik Jones 150-1 Ryan Preece 200-1 Justin Haley 250-1 Chase Briscoe 300-1 Austin Cindric 300-1 Michael McDowell 300-1 Corey Lajoie 750-1 Harrison Burton 1000-1 Todd Gilliland 2000-1 Cole Custer 2000-1 Noah Gragson 2500-1 JJ Yeley 5000-1 Ty Dillon 5000-1 BJ McLeod 5000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.