NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 12, 2023 19:36 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The South Point 400 is the 33rd race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the seventh playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 15, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will race over 267 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the sixth annual South Point 400 hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.5-mile-long intermediate track features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9-12 degrees on the front and backstretch.

The venue first hosted NASCAR Cup Series races in 1998 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson entered the first race of Round of 8 as the favorite in the odds table at +450 to win Sunday’s South Point 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He won the spring Las Vegas race in 2021.

William Byron and Denny Hamlin are tied for the second-highest odds at +550 to win the race. They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +750, Martin Truex Jr. at +750, Christopher Bell at +1000, Ryan Blaney at +1300, and Kyle Busch at +1300 in the top-five highest odds.

Joey Logano, the defending champion of the event, is participating with the 11th-highest odds at +3000.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR South Point 400

See here for the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson, +450
  2. William Byron, +550
  3. Denny Hamlin, +550
  4. Tyler Reddick, +750
  5. Martin Truex Jr., +750
  6. Christopher Bell, +1000
  7. Ryan Blaney, +1300
  8. Kyle Busch, +1300
  9. Chase Elliott, +1500
  10. Chris Buescher, +1600
  11. Brad Keselowski, +1600
  12. Bubba Wallace, +2000
  13. Ross Chastain, +2200
  14. Ty Gibbs, +2800
  15. Joey Logano, +3000
  16. Alex Bowman, +3500
  17. Kevin Harvick, +4000
  18. Erik Jones, +4500
  19. Daniel Suarez, +8000
  20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000
  21. Chase Briscoe, +15000
  22. Carson Hocevar, +15000
  23. Aric Almirola, +15000
  24. Michael McDowell, +25000
  25. Austin Dillon, +25000
  26. A.J. Allmendinger, +25000
  27. Ryan Preece, +40000
  28. Justin Haley, +40000
  29. Harrison Burton, +40000
  30. Austin Cindric, +40000
  31. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  32. Ty Dillon, +100000
  33. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  34. JJ Yeley, +100000
  35. Brennan Poole, +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of 2023 South Point 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.

