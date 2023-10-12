NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The South Point 400 is the 33rd race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the seventh playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 15, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will race over 267 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the sixth annual South Point 400 hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Expand Tweet

The 1.5-mile-long intermediate track features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9-12 degrees on the front and backstretch.

The venue first hosted NASCAR Cup Series races in 1998 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson entered the first race of Round of 8 as the favorite in the odds table at +450 to win Sunday’s South Point 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He won the spring Las Vegas race in 2021.

William Byron and Denny Hamlin are tied for the second-highest odds at +550 to win the race. They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +750, Martin Truex Jr. at +750, Christopher Bell at +1000, Ryan Blaney at +1300, and Kyle Busch at +1300 in the top-five highest odds.

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano, the defending champion of the event, is participating with the 11th-highest odds at +3000.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR South Point 400

See here for the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson, +450 William Byron, +550 Denny Hamlin, +550 Tyler Reddick, +750 Martin Truex Jr., +750 Christopher Bell, +1000 Ryan Blaney, +1300 Kyle Busch, +1300 Chase Elliott, +1500 Chris Buescher, +1600 Brad Keselowski, +1600 Bubba Wallace, +2000 Ross Chastain, +2200 Ty Gibbs, +2800 Joey Logano, +3000 Alex Bowman, +3500 Kevin Harvick, +4000 Erik Jones, +4500 Daniel Suarez, +8000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000 Chase Briscoe, +15000 Carson Hocevar, +15000 Aric Almirola, +15000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Austin Dillon, +25000 A.J. Allmendinger, +25000 Ryan Preece, +40000 Justin Haley, +40000 Harrison Burton, +40000 Austin Cindric, +40000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 JJ Yeley, +100000 Brennan Poole, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of 2023 South Point 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.