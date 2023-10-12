NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The South Point 400 is the 33rd race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the seventh playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 15, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
A total of 36 drivers will race over 267 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the sixth annual South Point 400 hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.
The 1.5-mile-long intermediate track features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9-12 degrees on the front and backstretch.
The venue first hosted NASCAR Cup Series races in 1998 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.
Heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson entered the first race of Round of 8 as the favorite in the odds table at +450 to win Sunday’s South Point 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He won the spring Las Vegas race in 2021.
William Byron and Denny Hamlin are tied for the second-highest odds at +550 to win the race. They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +750, Martin Truex Jr. at +750, Christopher Bell at +1000, Ryan Blaney at +1300, and Kyle Busch at +1300 in the top-five highest odds.
Joey Logano, the defending champion of the event, is participating with the 11th-highest odds at +3000.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR South Point 400
See here for the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
- Kyle Larson, +450
- William Byron, +550
- Denny Hamlin, +550
- Tyler Reddick, +750
- Martin Truex Jr., +750
- Christopher Bell, +1000
- Ryan Blaney, +1300
- Kyle Busch, +1300
- Chase Elliott, +1500
- Chris Buescher, +1600
- Brad Keselowski, +1600
- Bubba Wallace, +2000
- Ross Chastain, +2200
- Ty Gibbs, +2800
- Joey Logano, +3000
- Alex Bowman, +3500
- Kevin Harvick, +4000
- Erik Jones, +4500
- Daniel Suarez, +8000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000
- Chase Briscoe, +15000
- Carson Hocevar, +15000
- Aric Almirola, +15000
- Michael McDowell, +25000
- Austin Dillon, +25000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +25000
- Ryan Preece, +40000
- Justin Haley, +40000
- Harrison Burton, +40000
- Austin Cindric, +40000
- Corey Lajoie, +50000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- JJ Yeley, +100000
- Brennan Poole, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of 2023 South Point 400 can be viewed on NBC and PRN.