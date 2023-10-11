NASCAR 2023: Where to watch South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to North Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend for the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday (October 15) and can be watched on NBC and PRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which begins at 1:20 pm ET on Saturday (October 14) and can be viewed live on USA Network and PRN.

Sunday’s event will see 36 drivers battle it out for over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track in the 400-mile race. The track features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9-12 degrees on the front and backstretch.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s South Point 400 and will look to get his second win of the season. The Las Vegas track hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

NASCAR has had 15 different winners and five drivers with three wins, two drivers with two wins and one with six wins, in the first 32 races of the season:

William Byron leads the way with six wins, followed by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Chris Buescher with three wins apiece. Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick have two wins.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell, and AJ Allmendinger have won once apiece.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Here's the latest telecast schedule for Sunday’s South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Sunday, October 15, 2023

2:30 pm ET: South Point 400

The 2023 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will air on NBC and PRN at 2:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the 33rd point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com. Hence, all the action in North Las Vegas, Nevada, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network and PRN.

Fans can also watch the race by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff weekend in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this coming weekend.