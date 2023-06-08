Create

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 08, 2023 19:30 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 marks the 16th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 11, at the Sonoma Raceway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 110 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 34th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 hosted by the Sonoma Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

We're ready for some fun out West! See you soon, @RaceSonoma! https://t.co/wvy8UE5iNu

The 1.99-mile-long road course consists of 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1989 and currently hosts Cup Series and Xfinity Series races.

Heading to Sonoma Raceway, Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick enter as co-favorites and stand at the top of the odds table at +450 to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to DraftKings Nation. Larson won Toyota/Save Mart 350 in 2021 and finished P15 in 2022. Meanwhile, Reddick has never won this event, finishing P35 last year.

They are followed by Chase Elliott at +550, William Byron at +850, Ross Chastain at +900, Kyle Busch +900, in the top-five highest odds.

.@RaceSonoma: 🔜SUNDAY | 3:30 PM ET | FOX https://t.co/C7oQXhM8sX

Daniel Suarez, who won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 event in 2022, holds the seventh-highest odds at +1600 to win this weekend in Sonoma. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming off with the 17th-highest odds at +30000 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Sonoma Raceway:

  1. Tyler Reddick, +450
  2. Kyle Larson, +450
  3. Chase Elliott, +550
  4. William Byron, +850
  5. Ross Chastain, +900
  6. Kyle Busch, +900
  7. Daniel Suarez, +1600
  8. A.J. Allmendinger, +1600
  9. Austin Cindric, +2000
  10. Chris Buescher, +2200
  11. Christopher Bell, +2500
  12. Kevin Harvick, +2800
  13. Alex Bowman, +2800
  14. Ryan Blaney, +3500
  15. Joey Logano, +3500
  16. Martin Truex Jr., +4000
  17. Denny Hamlin, +4000
  18. Michael McDowell, +4500
  19. Chase Briscoe, +5000
  20. Brad Keselowski, +5000
  21. Ty Gibbs, +5500
  22. Justin Haley, +10000
  23. Erik Jones, +10000
  24. Bubba Wallace, +10000
  25. Ryan Preece, +25000
  26. Austin Dillon, +25000
  27. Zane Smith, +30000
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +30000
  29. Noah Gragson, +30000
  30. Harrison Burton, +30000
  31. Aric Almirola, +30000
  32. Ty Dillon, +100000
  33. Josh Bilicki, +100000
  34. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  35. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  36. Andy Lally, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway can be viewed on FOX and PRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...