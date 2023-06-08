NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 marks the 16th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 11, at the Sonoma Raceway.

A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 110 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 34th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 hosted by the Sonoma Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.99-mile-long road course consists of 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1989 and currently hosts Cup Series and Xfinity Series races.

Heading to Sonoma Raceway, Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick enter as co-favorites and stand at the top of the odds table at +450 to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to DraftKings Nation. Larson won Toyota/Save Mart 350 in 2021 and finished P15 in 2022. Meanwhile, Reddick has never won this event, finishing P35 last year.

They are followed by Chase Elliott at +550, William Byron at +850, Ross Chastain at +900, Kyle Busch +900, in the top-five highest odds.

NASCAR @NASCAR @RaceSonoma:



SUNDAY | 3:30 PM ET | FOX SUNDAY | 3:30 PM ET | FOX .@RaceSonoma: 🔜SUNDAY | 3:30 PM ET | FOX https://t.co/C7oQXhM8sX

Daniel Suarez, who won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 event in 2022, holds the seventh-highest odds at +1600 to win this weekend in Sonoma. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming off with the 17th-highest odds at +30000 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Sonoma Raceway:

Tyler Reddick, +450 Kyle Larson, +450 Chase Elliott, +550 William Byron, +850 Ross Chastain, +900 Kyle Busch, +900 Daniel Suarez, +1600 A.J. Allmendinger, +1600 Austin Cindric, +2000 Chris Buescher, +2200 Christopher Bell, +2500 Kevin Harvick, +2800 Alex Bowman, +2800 Ryan Blaney, +3500 Joey Logano, +3500 Martin Truex Jr., +4000 Denny Hamlin, +4000 Michael McDowell, +4500 Chase Briscoe, +5000 Brad Keselowski, +5000 Ty Gibbs, +5500 Justin Haley, +10000 Erik Jones, +10000 Bubba Wallace, +10000 Ryan Preece, +25000 Austin Dillon, +25000 Zane Smith, +30000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +30000 Noah Gragson, +30000 Harrison Burton, +30000 Aric Almirola, +30000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Josh Bilicki, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Andy Lally, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway can be viewed on FOX and PRN.

Poll : 0 votes