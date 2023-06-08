NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 marks the 16th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 11, at the Sonoma Raceway.
A total of 36 drivers will be competing over 110 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 34th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 hosted by the Sonoma Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.
The 1.99-mile-long road course consists of 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change. The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1989 and currently hosts Cup Series and Xfinity Series races.
Heading to Sonoma Raceway, Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick enter as co-favorites and stand at the top of the odds table at +450 to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to DraftKings Nation. Larson won Toyota/Save Mart 350 in 2021 and finished P15 in 2022. Meanwhile, Reddick has never won this event, finishing P35 last year.
They are followed by Chase Elliott at +550, William Byron at +850, Ross Chastain at +900, Kyle Busch +900, in the top-five highest odds.
Daniel Suarez, who won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 event in 2022, holds the seventh-highest odds at +1600 to win this weekend in Sonoma. Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming off with the 17th-highest odds at +30000 to win on Sunday.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350
Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Sonoma Raceway:
- Tyler Reddick, +450
- Kyle Larson, +450
- Chase Elliott, +550
- William Byron, +850
- Ross Chastain, +900
- Kyle Busch, +900
- Daniel Suarez, +1600
- A.J. Allmendinger, +1600
- Austin Cindric, +2000
- Chris Buescher, +2200
- Christopher Bell, +2500
- Kevin Harvick, +2800
- Alex Bowman, +2800
- Ryan Blaney, +3500
- Joey Logano, +3500
- Martin Truex Jr., +4000
- Denny Hamlin, +4000
- Michael McDowell, +4500
- Chase Briscoe, +5000
- Brad Keselowski, +5000
- Ty Gibbs, +5500
- Justin Haley, +10000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- Bubba Wallace, +10000
- Ryan Preece, +25000
- Austin Dillon, +25000
- Zane Smith, +30000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +30000
- Noah Gragson, +30000
- Harrison Burton, +30000
- Aric Almirola, +30000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Josh Bilicki, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Andy Lally, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway can be viewed on FOX and PRN.