NASCAR 2023: Prize money for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

After eleven action-packed race weekends, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Kansas City, Kansas for another thriller - the AdventHealth 400.

Sunday (May 7)'s race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at Kansas Speedway. All the drivers who will take the field for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 267-lap event.

Kansas Speedway is a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track featuring 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch.

AdventHealth 400 can be watched live on FS1, Peacock, and MRN. The race will kick off on May 7 at 3:00 pm ET. All drivers across NASCAR's two top-three national series will be racing for monetary incentives this weekend.

This year, the Cup Series race in Kansas has a prize pool of $7,536,752 while the Craftsman Truck Series will reward drivers with $734,551.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter the total prize money pool that is up for grabs in Kansas across the Cup Series and Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Kansas weekend, incl all payouts for all positions, all charter per-race payouts based on being in the race and previous three-year season-ending performance, contingency awards, contributions to year-end pts fund, etc.: Cup: $7,536,752 Truck: $734,551”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Kansas City, Kansas, will begin with practice at 5:05 pm ET on Saturday, May 6. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 5:50 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the AdventHealth 400?

Heading to Kansas Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver is favorites to win the 400-mile race. The #5 Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson is again favorite for another race weekend. He has odds of +500 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Nation.

William Byron has the second-highest odds at +600, followed by Tyler Reddick at +750, last week’s winner Martin Truex Jr. at +750, Denny Hamlin at +800, Christopher Bell at +800, and Chase Elliott at +1200 in the top-five highest odds.

They are followed by Ross Chastain (+1400), Bubba Wallace (+1500), Kyle Busch (+1600), Ryan Blaney (+1800), and Kevin Harvick (+1800).

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 7.

