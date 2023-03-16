NASCAR 2023: Prize money for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After four action-packed race weekends in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Hampton, Georgia for another thriller, the Ambetter Health 400.

Sunday's (March 19) race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at Atlanta Motor Speedway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway.

Ambetter Health 400 can be enjoyed live on FOX, FOX Sports app, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.

All drivers across all three NASCAR top-national series will be competing for monetary incentives this weekend. This year, the Cup Series race in Georgia boasts a prize pool of $8,725,965 while the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will reward drivers with $1,274,624, and $673,693, respectively.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass announced that the prize money that is up for grabs in Hampton, Georgia, across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

He wrote:

“Purses for Atlanta weekend. Includes all payouts, all positions, including charter per-race payout and payouts based on previous three year history of charter, contribution to season-ending points fund, etc.: Cup: $8,725,965 Xfinity: $1,274,624 Truck: $673,693”

There will be no practice session for this weekend’s race as the 1.54-mile-long asphalt quad-oval intermediate speedway now follows NASCAR’s superspeedway procedure. The Cup Series action in Georgia will begin with the qualifying race at 11:35 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Ambetter Health 400?

Heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron and his teammate Kyle Larson occupy the top position on the board as the favorites. Both drivers have odds of +900 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Busch has the second-highest betting odds of +1000. Four drivers are tied at odds at +1200 to win the race, including Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin.

Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick are the only active drivers who have had two wins in this event. Both are coming off +1800 and +2500 odds respectively to claim their first win of the season.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 19.

