NASCAR 2023: Prize money for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

After three action-packed race weekends in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Avondale, Arizona for another thriller, the United Rentals Work United 500.

Sunday (March 12)’s race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at Phoenix Raceway. All the drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win on the one-mile-long track.

United Rentals Work United 500 can be enjoyed live on FOX, FOX Sports app, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 pm ET.

NASCAR

All drivers across all two NASCAR top-national series will be competing for monetary incentives this weekend. This year, the Cup Series race in Arizona boasts a prize pool of $7,453,660 while the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,385,615.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs in Avondale, Arizona, across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Phoenix weekend (includes all $$ for all positions, payouts to charter teams based on per-race basis and three-year performance, contribution from the race to season-ending points, etc): Cup: $7,453,660 Xfinity: $1,385,615.”

The Cup Series action in Arizona will begin with practice at 6:35 pm ET on March 10 and will be followed by qualifying the next day at 2:05 pm ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the United Rentals Work United 500?

Heading to Phoenix Raceway, defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano and his teammate Ryan Blaney occupy the top position on the board as the favorites. Both drivers have odds of +800 to win Sunday's race, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Larson has the second-highest betting odds of +900. Six drivers are tied at odds at +1000 to win the race, including Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

The winner of last year’s event Chase Briscoe is coming off with the fifth-highest betting odds at +2000 to repeat as the winner on Sunday.

Catch NASCAR in action at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 12.

