NASCAR 2023: Prize money for this weekend’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway

After eight playoff races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Avondale, Arizona for its season finale race of the season.

The Cup Series Championship Race is expected to be very exciting, as the Next Gen car will race for the fourth time at the Phoenix Raceway.

The Phoenix Raceway is the tri-oval shaped track with a length of one-miles and consists of eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race can be watched live on NBC and MRN. The race starts on Sunday, November 5, at 3 pm ET.

The remaining four playoff drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to become the champion of the 2023 season. Along with the win, all the competing drivers in Avondale, Arizona will be racing for monetary prizes.

This year, the Cup Series race in Avondale, Arizona, has a prize pool of $11,143,232, while the Xfinity and Truck winning team will be awarded with $1,707,366, and $794,766, respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at NASCAR's season-finale weekend:

“Purses for Phoenix weekend (doesn't include season-ending points fund bonus $$). Includes all payouts, all positions and incl. charter system payouts (incl. for past years performance), contingency awards, etc.: Cup: $11,143,232 Xfinity: $1,707,366 Truck: $794,766”

The NASCAR Cup Series action in Avondale, Arizona, begins with practice at 8:05 pm ET on Friday, (November 3), followed by the qualifying race at 4:35 pm ET on Saturday and ends with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying of season finale weekend can be watched live on the USA Network and MRN.

Drivers competing in the Championship Race include Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and William Byron.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race?

Heading to the Phoenix Raceway, Kyle Larson occupies the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 312-mile race. The #5 Chevrolet driver has odds of +165 to win the 2023 Cup Series championship race, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

Rya Blaney has the second-highest odds at +275, followed by William Byron at +320, Christopher Bell at +450, and Kevin Harvick at +1500, who round out the top five.

Catch the Cup Series in action at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 5.