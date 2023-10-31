NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway - Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend for the series' Championship Race at the Phoenix Raceway. The race is planned to start at 3 pm ET on Sunday, November 5, and can be watched on NBC and MRN.

Before the race, there will be a qualifying session, which will begin at 4:35 pm ET on Saturday, November 4, and can be viewed live on USA Network and MRN.

Sunday’s event will see 36 drivers battle it out for over 312 laps at the one-mile-long tri-oval shaped racetrack in 312-mile race. The track features eight degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and three degrees in the backstretch.

It will be the fourth consecutive season that Phoenix Raceway will host the Championship weekend. The race will mark the season finale to find out who will win the 2023 Cup Championship.

NASCAR has had 15 different winners and five drivers with three wins, three drivers with two wins and one with six wins, in the first 35 races of the season.

William Byron leads the way with six wins, followed by Kyle Larson with four wins, and Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Chris Buescher with three wins apiece. Tyler Reddick has two wins.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell, and AJ Allmendinger have won one race each.

Where to watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

Here's the latest telecast schedule for season finale race at the Phoenix Raceway:

Sunday, November 5, 2023

3 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will air on NBC and MRN at 3 pm ET. Live streaming for the final point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

Hence, all the action in Avondale, Arizona, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network and MRN.

Fans can also watch the race by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the Cup Series playoff weekend in Avondale, Arizona.

Catch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Phoenix Raceway this coming weekend.