NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway 

After the two playoff races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, for the final race of Round of 16 – the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

The third playoff race of the season is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Bristol Motor Speedway is a 0.533-miles short track that has 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race can be watched live on USA Network and PRN. The race starts on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers in Bristol will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Bristol, Tennessee, has a prize pool of $8,805,799. Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Truck Series winning teams will be awarded with $1,675,370 and $692,239 respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at NASCAR's Bristol weekend:

“Purses for Bristol weekend, incl all payouts, all positions, all charter payouts for racing and three-year/historical performance $$, plus contribution to year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc: Cup: $8,805,799 Xfinity: $1,675,370 Truck: $692,239”

The NASCAR Cup Series action in Bristol, Tennessee, will begin with practice at 4:35 pm ET on Friday, Sept. 15, followed by qualifying race at 5:20 pm ET and conclude with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying can be watched live on USA Network and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race?

Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 266.5-mile race. The #5 Chevrolet driver has odds of +550 to win Saturday’s race, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

William Byron and Denny Hamin are tied for the second-highest odds at +750, followed by Christopher Bell at +800, Brad Keselowski at +850, Chase Elliott at +1000 to round out the top five.

They're followed by Kyle Busch (+1200), Chris Buescher (+1200), Ross Chastain (+1400), Martin Truex Jr. (+1400), and Kevin Harvick (+1400).

Watch the Cup Series in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 16.