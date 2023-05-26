NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

After 13 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for another thriller - the Coca-Cola 600.

The longest NASCAR race on the calendar is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at Charlotte Motor Speedway. All the drivers who will take the field will be racing to win the prestigious Coca-Cola 600.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track consisting of 24 degrees of banking in the turns and five degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Coca-Cola 600 can be watched live on FOX, Peacock, and PRN. The race will kick off on May 28 at 6:00 pm ET. All the participating drivers across NASCAR's top-three national series will be racing for monetary incentives this weekend.

This year, the Cup Series race in Charlotte has a prize pool of $9,421,275. The Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series will reward drivers with $1,317,391 and $767,542, respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter the total prize money pool that is up for grabs in Charlotte across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Charlotte weekend (includes all payouts for all positions, Cup includes all per-race payouts for competing and three-year history of the charter, season-ending pts fund contribution, etc). Cup: $9,421,275 Xfinity: $1,317,391 Truck: $767,542”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Concord, North Carolina, will begin with practice at 7:05 pm ET on Saturday, May 27. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same day at 7:50 pm ET and conclude with Sunday's main event. Both the practice and qualifying can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Coca-Cola 600?

Heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson occupies the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 600-mile race. He has odds of 9-2 to win Sunday's Coke 600, according to cbssports.com.

Three-time winner of the season William Byron holds the second-highest odds at 11-2, followed by Denny Hamlin (the defending winner of the event) at 13-2, Martin Truex Jr. at 8-1, Christopher Bell at 9-1, and Chase Elliott at 9-1 in the top-five highest odds.

They are followed by Ross Chastain (10-1), Kyle Busch (12-1), Tyler Reddick (15-1), Kevin Harvick (17-1), and Bubba Wallace (18-1).

Catch the Cup Series in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28.

