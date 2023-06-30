NASCAR 2023 schedule for remaining Cup Series races explored

More than half of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season has been done and dusted. The season had been filled with back-to-back action-packed action.

With nine races remaining in the regular season, NASCAR has seen 11 different winners, including two three-time and two-time winners this season so far. Out of 36 regular drivers only top-16 drivers in the points table will get the playoff ticket and 11 drivers are already qualified for the 2023 Cup Series playoff season.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Select which in-car camera you want to see streaming on our YouTube page Sunday courtesy of #NASCARChicago You have the power! 🗳️Select which in-car camera you want to see streaming on our YouTube page Sunday courtesy of @SunocoRacing You have the power! 🗳️Select which in-car camera you want to see streaming on our YouTube page Sunday courtesy of @SunocoRacing! #NASCARChicago

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano (the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion), Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Ross Chastain are the following qualified drivers.

NASCAR @NASCAR A race in 1895 created a footprint for the #NASCARChicago Street Race. A race in 1895 created a footprint for the #NASCARChicago Street Race.

The playoff season will kick off with Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 3, and ends with Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29. The playoff season includes 10 races, which will be contested in three different rounds before hitting the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on November 5, 2023.

What does the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season calendar look like?

Take a look at the remaining schedule for 2023 Cup Series season:

Sunday, July 2: Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Course

Sunday, July 9: Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sunday, July 16: Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sunday, July 23: Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway

Sunday, July 30: Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway

Sunday, August 6: FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, August 13: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Sunday, August 20: Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International

Saturday, August 26: Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Playoffs: Round of 16

Sunday, September 3: Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway

Sunday, September 10: Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway

Saturday, September 16: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway

Round of 12

Sunday, September 24: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, October 1: YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, October 8: Bank of America Roval 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course

Round of 8

Sunday, October 15: South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, October 22: Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sunday, October 29: Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4

Sunday, November 5: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway

Catch Cup Series drivers in action this weekend at the historic Chicago Street Course.

Poll : 0 votes