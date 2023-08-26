NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 26, 2023 11:56 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
After an action-filled Go Bowling At The Glen, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, for Saturday (August 26)'s Cook Zero Sugar 400. The 400-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and MRN at 7 pm ET.

The 26th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the final race of regular season will be contested on a 2.5-miles superspeedway. A total of 39 Cup drivers will compete over 160 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday's (August 26) qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe won his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 49.499 and a speed of 181.822 mph. His pole is the first since winning the pole for the inaugural Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022.

His teammate Aric Almirola will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 181.693 mph.

The pair will be followed by Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, and Ty Gibbs in the top-five. Riley Herbst, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece, and Kevin Harvick complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Austin Dillon, the defending champion of the event qualified 21st for the final race of the 2023 regular season.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway

Here is the starting order of the 39 Cup Series drivers at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #10 - Aric Almirola
  3. #21 - Harrison Burton
  4. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  5. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  6. #36 - Riley Herbst
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  9. #41 - Ryan Preece
  10. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  13. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #20 - Christopher Bell
  16. #2 - Austin Cindric
  17. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  18. #8 - Kyle Busch
  19. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  20. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  23. #9 - Chase Elliott
  24. #43 - Erik Jones
  25. #1 - Ross Chastain
  26. #62 - Austin Hill
  27. #24 - William Byron
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #42 - Josh Berry
  30. #77 - Ty Dillon
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #51 - JJ Yeley
  34. #15 - Brennan Poole
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #13 - Chandler Smith
  37. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  38. #78 - BJ McLeod
  39. #34 - Michael McDowell

Catch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway for Cook Zero Sugar 400 live on Saturday.

Edited by Yash Soni
