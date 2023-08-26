NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

After an action-filled Go Bowling At The Glen, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, for Saturday (August 26)'s Cook Zero Sugar 400. The 400-mile event will be broadcast live on NBC and MRN at 7 pm ET.

The 26th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and the final race of regular season will be contested on a 2.5-miles superspeedway. A total of 39 Cup drivers will compete over 160 laps to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Expand Tweet

In Saturday's (August 26) qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe won his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 49.499 and a speed of 181.822 mph. His pole is the first since winning the pole for the inaugural Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022.

His teammate Aric Almirola will start second on the grid after recording a lap of 181.693 mph.

The pair will be followed by Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, and Ty Gibbs in the top-five. Riley Herbst, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece, and Kevin Harvick complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Expand Tweet

Austin Dillon, the defending champion of the event qualified 21st for the final race of the 2023 regular season.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway

Here is the starting order of the 39 Cup Series drivers at Daytona International Speedway:

#14 - Chase Briscoe #10 - Aric Almirola #21 - Harrison Burton #23 - Bubba Wallace #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #36 - Riley Herbst #5 - Kyle Larson #12 - Ryan Blaney #41 - Ryan Preece #4 - Kevin Harvick #17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #2 - Austin Cindric #16 - AJ Allmendinger #8 - Kyle Busch #11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #9 - Chase Elliott #43 - Erik Jones #1 - Ross Chastain #62 - Austin Hill #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #42 - Josh Berry #77 - Ty Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #51 - JJ Yeley #15 - Brennan Poole #38 - Todd Gilliland #13 - Chandler Smith #7 - Corey LaJoie #78 - BJ McLeod #34 - Michael McDowell

Catch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway for Cook Zero Sugar 400 live on Saturday.