NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2023 23:29 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying

After an action-packed Coca-Cola 600, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at World Wide technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300. The 240-lap event will be live on Fox and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The 15th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 300-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (June 3) qualifying race, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch won his second pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 32.802 and a speed of 137.187 mph. It was the 33rd overall pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Ryan Blaney, who won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday night will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 137.153 mph.

They will be followed by Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex, Jr. in the top five. Joey Logano (the defending winner of the event), William Byron, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric completed the top 10.

Corey LaJoie, driving the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as replacement of suspended Chase Elliott, qualified 30th in the starting lineup for Sunday.

2023 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #8 - Kyle Busch
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric
  11. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  12. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  13. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  14. #21 - Harrison Burton
  15. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #34 - Michael McDowell
  22. #5 - Kyle Larson
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #10 - Aric Almirola
  25. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  26. #7 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #17 - Chris Buescher
  28. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #41 - Ryan Preece
  30. #9 - Corey LaJoie
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #42 - Noah Gragson
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #78 - BJ McLeod
  35. #15 - Gray Gaulding
  36. #51 - JJ Yeley

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway for Enjoy Illinois 300 live on Sunday.

