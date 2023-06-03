NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

After an action-packed Coca-Cola 600, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at World Wide technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300. The 240-lap event will be live on Fox and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The 15th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long track. A total of 36 Cup drivers will compete over 300-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 on his official Twitter account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup lineup for Sunday at WWTR Gateway: Cup lineup for Sunday at WWTR Gateway: https://t.co/UZ2B4r8mg1

In Saturday's (June 3) qualifying race, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch won his second pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 32.802 and a speed of 137.187 mph. It was the 33rd overall pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Ryan Blaney, who won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday night will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 137.153 mph.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Rowdy gets it done in qualifying! Retweet to congratualte Kyle Busch on his NASCAR Cup Series POLE in St. Louis. #NASCARonFS1 Rowdy gets it done in qualifying! Retweet to congratualte Kyle Busch on his NASCAR Cup Series POLE in St. Louis. #NASCARonFS1 https://t.co/lrQ0FpvyFU

They will be followed by Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Martin Truex, Jr. in the top five. Joey Logano (the defending winner of the event), William Byron, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric completed the top 10.

Corey LaJoie, driving the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as replacement of suspended Chase Elliott, qualified 30th in the starting lineup for Sunday.

2023 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at World Wide Technology Raceway:

#8 - Kyle Busch #12 - Ryan Blaney #11 - Denny Hamlin #4 - Kevin Harvick #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Tyler Reddick #2 - Austin Cindric #16 - AJ Allmendinger #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #99 - Daniel Suarez #21 - Harrison Burton #54 - Ty Gibbs #3 - Austin Dillon #20 - Christopher Bell #48 - Alex Bowman #6 - Brad Keselowski #23 - Bubba Wallace #34 - Michael McDowell #5 - Kyle Larson #31 - Justin Haley #10 - Aric Almirola #14 - Chase Briscoe #7 - Carson Hocevar #17 - Chris Buescher #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #9 - Corey LaJoie #43 - Erik Jones #42 - Noah Gragson #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #15 - Gray Gaulding #51 - JJ Yeley

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway for Enjoy Illinois 300 live on Sunday.

