NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

After an action-packed Food City Dirt Race, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. NOCO 400 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The ninth race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped track. 36 drivers will compete over 400 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the NOCO 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (April 15) qualifying race, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece won his first career Cup Series pole after posting a lap of 19.979 seconds and a speed of 94.780 mph. His first Cup pole came in his 115th appearance and he became the first driver to clinch his first pole at Martinsville Speedway since Scott Riggs in 2005.

FOX: NASCAR congratulated Ryan Preece on his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole. He and Daniel Suárez will start on the front row at Martinsville Speedway.

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez will share the front row with Preece after turning a lap of 20.081 seconds.

They will be followed by Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe and Martin Truex Jr. in the top five.

Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, William Byron (the defending champion of the event), Bubba Wallace, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

Hendrick Motorsports’ star driver Chase Elliott, who is making his comeback after missing six races due to injury, posted a lap of 20.384 and qualified 24th.

2023 NASCAR NOCO 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Martinsville Speedway:

#41 - Ryan Preece #99 - Daniel Suarez #10 - Aric Almirola #14 - Chase Briscoe #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #45 - Tyler Reddick #4 - Kevin Harvick #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #17 - Chris Buescher #11 - Denny Hamlin #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #22 - Joey Logano #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #8 - Kyle Busch #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #34 - Michael McDowell #6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #48 - Alex Bowman #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #31 - Justin Haley #7 - Corey LaJoie #43 - Erik Jones #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #78 - Anthony Alfredo #12 - Ryan Blaney #21 - Harrison Burton #51 - Zane Smith #1 - Ross Chastain #77 - Ty Dillon #15 - J.J. Yeley

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway for NOCO 400 live on Sunday.

