NASCAR 2023: Where to watch NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Ridgeway, Virginia, this weekend for the NOCO 400, which will be held at Martinsville Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday (April 16) and the event will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN.

The venue will host its 74th annual NOCO 400 in the series' history and the third short track race of the 2023 season. Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 5:20 pm ET on Saturday (April 15) and can be viewed live on FS2 and MRN.

Sunday’s race will see 36 drivers compete for 400 laps on the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track, resulting in a 210.4-mile race. It will feature 12 degrees of banking in turn and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways and drivers will face a unique challenge on this track.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s NOCO 400 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

So far, NASCAR has seen seven different winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell - in their first eight races this season, with Byron having two wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Where to watch NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

Sunday, April 16, 2023

3:00 pm ET: Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 pm ET. Live streaming for the ninth point-paying race of the season will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has the broadcasting rights for the complete coverage of the NOCO 400. As a result, all the action in Virginia, including the practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS2 and MRN while the main event will be live on FS2, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the thrilling Cup race in Virginia.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at NASCAR’s shortest track on schedule this weekend.

