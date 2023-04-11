NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Ridgeway, Virginia, this weekend after an action-packed NOCO 400.

The NOCO 400 is the ninth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (April 16) at Martinsville Speedway. The action will kick off at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 400 laps at the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track. It marks the fifth race hosted by Martinsville Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The Martinsville Speedway, the shortest track on the schedule, features only 12 degrees of banking in turn and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways and drivers will face a unique challenge on this track.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2023 NOCO 400.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 36 entries for Cup race at Martinsville. Obviously Ware (suspended) won’t be in the 51. Alfredo in the 78. 36 entries for Cup race at Martinsville. Obviously Ware (suspended) won’t be in the 51. Alfredo in the 78. https://t.co/MpqaWcIFdU

36 cars will take on the green flag. Rick Ware Racing’s 51 entry is currently listed as TBA because their full-time driver Cody Ware was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after he was arrested on assault charges. Anthony Alfredo returns to Live Fast Motorsport’s #78, after making his debut for the team in Richmond.

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron won last year’s NOCO 400 and finished with a total time of two hours, 40 minutes, and 30 seconds. He will be looking forward to defending his title this Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 NOCO 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the Martinsville Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Josh Berry (i) #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - TBA #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Martinsville Speedway on April 16 at 3:00 pm ET.

