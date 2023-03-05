NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

After an action-packed Pala Casino 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday (March 5). Pennzoil 400 will be live on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The third race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested at a 1.5-mile-long asphalt intermediate speedway. The 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Pennzoil 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday’s qualifying races, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano won his first pole of the season at a speed of 186.053 mph. It was the 27th pole of Logano’s Cup Series career. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will share the front row with Logano after turning a lap of 185.153 mph.

They will be followed by Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs, and Kyle Busch in the top five.

Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, and Christopher Bell completed the top 10.

The defending champion of the event, Alex Bowman, will start in the 11th starting position on Sunday.

2023 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #12 - Ryan Blaney #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #8 - Kyle Busch #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #20 - Christopher Bell #48 - Alex Bowman #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #4 - Kevin Harvick #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #34 - Michael McDowell #17 - Chris Buescher #7 - Corey LaJoie #14 - Chase Briscoe #10 - Aric Almirola #43 - Erik Jones #16 - AJ Allmendinger #99 - Daniel Suarez #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #31 - Justin Haley #38 - Todd Gilliland #15 - J.J. Yeley #51 - Cody Ware #41 - Ryan Preece #9 - Josh Berry #77 - Ty Dillon #45 - Tyler Reddick #21 - Harrison Burton #78 - B.J. McLeod

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Pennzoil 400 on Sunday. The race will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

