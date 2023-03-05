Create

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

After an action-packed Pala Casino 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday (March 5). Pennzoil 400 will be live on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The third race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested at a 1.5-mile-long asphalt intermediate speedway. The 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Pennzoil 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday’s qualifying races, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano won his first pole of the season at a speed of 186.053 mph. It was the 27th pole of Logano’s Cup Series career. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will share the front row with Logano after turning a lap of 185.153 mph.

They will be followed by Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs, and Kyle Busch in the top five.

Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, and Christopher Bell completed the top 10.

The defending champion of the event, Alex Bowman, will start in the 11th starting position on Sunday.

2023 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #2 - Austin Cindric
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  14. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  15. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. #34 - Michael McDowell
  18. #17 - Chris Buescher
  19. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  20. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  21. #10 - Aric Almirola
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  24. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  25. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  26. #3 - Austin Dillon
  27. #31 - Justin Haley
  28. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #41 - Ryan Preece
  32. #9 - Josh Berry
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  35. #21 - Harrison Burton
  36. #78 - B.J. McLeod

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Pennzoil 400 on Sunday. The race will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

