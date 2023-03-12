Create

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 12, 2023 02:45 IST
NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson took pole in the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 Qualifying

After an action-packed Pennzoil 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday (March 12). United Rentals Work United 500 will be live on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested at a one-mile-long tri-oval track. The 36 drivers will compete over 312 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for United Rentals Work United 500 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won his first pole of the season at a speed of 130.237 mph. It was the 15th pole of Larson’s Cup Series career.

Denny Hamlin will share the front row with Larson
Denny Hamlin will share the front row with Larson

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin will share the front row with Larson after turning a lap of 129.931 mph.

They will be followed by William Byron, Brad Keselowski, and Christopher Bell in the top five.

Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Erik Jones completed the top 10.

The defending champion of the event, Chase Briscoe, will start in the 24th starting position on Sunday.

2023 NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain
  7. #34 - Michael McDowell
  8. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #43 - Erik Jones
  11. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  12. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  13. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  14. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  15. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #9 - Josh Berry (i)
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #17 - Chris Buescher
  22. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  25. #41 - Ryan Preece
  26. #31 - Justin Haley
  27. #21 - Harrison Burton
  28. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  29. #15 - Todd Gilliland
  30. #3 - Austin Dillon
  31. #10 - Aric Almirola
  32. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  33. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  34. #38 - Zane Smith (i)
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #51 - Cody Ware

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway for United Rentals Work United 500 on Sunday. The race will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...