NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

After an action-packed Pennzoil 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday (March 12). United Rentals Work United 500 will be live on FOX and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

The fourth race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested at a one-mile-long tri-oval track. The 36 drivers will compete over 312 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for United Rentals Work United 500 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won his first pole of the season at a speed of 130.237 mph. It was the 15th pole of Larson’s Cup Series career.

Denny Hamlin will share the front row with Larson

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin will share the front row with Larson after turning a lap of 129.931 mph.

They will be followed by William Byron, Brad Keselowski, and Christopher Bell in the top five.

Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Erik Jones completed the top 10.

The defending champion of the event, Chase Briscoe, will start in the 24th starting position on Sunday.

2023 NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Phoenix Raceway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #24 - William Byron #6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Michael McDowell #12 - Ryan Blaney #8 - Kyle Busch #43 - Erik Jones #99 - Daniel Suárez #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #4 - Kevin Harvick #22 - Joey Logano #9 - Josh Berry (i) #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace #2 - Austin Cindric #17 - Chris Buescher #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #14 - Chase Briscoe #41 - Ryan Preece #31 - Justin Haley #21 - Harrison Burton #7 - Corey LaJoie #15 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #10 - Aric Almirola #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #78 - B. J. McLeod #38 - Zane Smith (i) #77 - Ty Dillon #51 - Cody Ware

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway for United Rentals Work United 500 on Sunday. The race will be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes