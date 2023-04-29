Create

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 29, 2023 22:58 IST
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA 400 Drive for Autism
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway

After an action-packed GEICO 5000, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, for Sunday's Wurth 400. The 400-lap event will be live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN at 1:11 pm ET.

The 11th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a one-mile-long concrete oval track. 36 drivers will compete for a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Wurth 400 on his official Twitter account.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch was awarded the pole for Sunday’s race after qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather. It marked his 33rd career Cup pole and he was joined by Christopher Bell on the front row.

The Cup Series drivers practiced on Saturday morning but rain returned later in the morning, so officials decided to cancel the qualifying session at 11:45 a.m. and set Sunday’s starting lineup by the rulebook’s qualifying metric. This means that Busch will start on pole due to his performance last week at Talladega Superspeedway.

Busch and Bell will be followed by Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher rounding out the top-five. Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Chase Elliott (the defending champion of the event) completed the top-10. Josh Berry, the replacement for the injured Alex Bowman, will start in the 14th starting position on Sunday.

2023 NASCAR Wurth 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #8 - Kyle Busch
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  5. #17 - Chris Buescher
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #43 - Erik Jones
  12. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #1 - Ross Chastain
  15. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  16. #77 - Ty Dillon
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #5 - Kyle Larson
  19. #10 - Aric Almirola
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  22. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  23. #48 - Josh Berry (i)
  24. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  25. #31 - Justin Haley
  26. #22 - Joey Logano
  27. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  30. #41 - Ryan Preece
  31. #21 - Harrison Burton
  32. #34 - Michael McDowell
  33. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  34. #15 - Brennan Poole (i)
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #3 - Austin Dillon

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Dover Motor Speedway for Wurth 400 live on Sunday.

