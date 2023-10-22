NASCAR
NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 22, 2023 01:40 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 is over.

The 22nd race of the season and the final race of the Round of 8, with 34 entries, started at 12 pm ET on Saturday, Oct. 21. It took place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway and lasted one hour, 48 minutes and 41 seconds.

Carson Hocevar, driving the #42 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, claimed his fourth NASCAR Truck Series win of the season and locked his spot for the Championship 4 race to compete for the crown in two weeks

Hocevar led 11 of the 134 laps and crossed the finish line with an impressive margin of 2.705 seconds ahead of Zane Smith, who missed out on a chance to defend his title. The win also marked the fourth of his Craftsman Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Zane Smith finished runner-up, followed by Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Bayley Currey, Stewart Friesen, Matt Crafton, Rajah Caruth and Ty Majeski rounded out the top 10.

Along with Hocevar, Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes are the other three drivers, who made it into the final round of the playoffs. Nick Sanchez, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski and Zane Smith failed to advance.

Saturday’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 saw eight lead changes among six drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 final results

Here're the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #2 - Carson Hocevar
  2. #7 - Zane Smith
  3. #21 - Ben Rhodes
  4. #8 - Corey Heim
  5. #3 - Grant Enfinger
  6. #17 - Bayley Currey
  7. #9 - Stewart Friesen
  8. #22 - Matt Crafton
  9. #13 - Rajah Caruth
  10. #4 - Ty Majeski
  11. #14 - Chase Purdy
  12. #6 - Tanner Gray
  13. #11 - Jack Wood
  14. #12 - Taylor Gray
  15. #32 - Trevor Bayne
  16. #15 - Jake Garcia
  17. #5 - Dean Thompson
  18. #1 - Nicholas Sanchez
  19. #27 - Marco Andretti
  20. #23 - Lawless Alan
  21. #10 - Christian Eckes
  22. #19 - Daniel Dye
  23. #26 - Tyler Hill
  24. #25 - Nick Leitz
  25. #18 - Brad Perez
  26. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  27. #33 - Jonathan Shafer
  28. #29 - Mason Maggio
  29. #20 - Hailie Deegan
  30. #31 - Memphis Villarreal
  31. #24 - Colby Howard
  32. #34 - Armani Williams
  33. #28 - Spencer Davis
  34. #30 - Spencer Boyd

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will now have an off week before arriving at Phoenix Raceway for the season finale race on November 4.

