NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 is over.

The 22nd race of the season and the final race of the Round of 8, with 34 entries, started at 12 pm ET on Saturday, Oct. 21. It took place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway and lasted one hour, 48 minutes and 41 seconds.

Carson Hocevar, driving the #42 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, claimed his fourth NASCAR Truck Series win of the season and locked his spot for the Championship 4 race to compete for the crown in two weeks

Hocevar led 11 of the 134 laps and crossed the finish line with an impressive margin of 2.705 seconds ahead of Zane Smith, who missed out on a chance to defend his title. The win also marked the fourth of his Craftsman Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Zane Smith finished runner-up, followed by Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Bayley Currey, Stewart Friesen, Matt Crafton, Rajah Caruth and Ty Majeski rounded out the top 10.

Along with Hocevar, Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes are the other three drivers, who made it into the final round of the playoffs. Nick Sanchez, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski and Zane Smith failed to advance.

Saturday’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 saw eight lead changes among six drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 final results

Here're the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#2 - Carson Hocevar #7 - Zane Smith #21 - Ben Rhodes #8 - Corey Heim #3 - Grant Enfinger #17 - Bayley Currey #9 - Stewart Friesen #22 - Matt Crafton #13 - Rajah Caruth #4 - Ty Majeski #14 - Chase Purdy #6 - Tanner Gray #11 - Jack Wood #12 - Taylor Gray #32 - Trevor Bayne #15 - Jake Garcia #5 - Dean Thompson #1 - Nicholas Sanchez #27 - Marco Andretti #23 - Lawless Alan #10 - Christian Eckes #19 - Daniel Dye #26 - Tyler Hill #25 - Nick Leitz #18 - Brad Perez #16 - Tyler Ankrum #33 - Jonathan Shafer #29 - Mason Maggio #20 - Hailie Deegan #31 - Memphis Villarreal #24 - Colby Howard #34 - Armani Williams #28 - Spencer Davis #30 - Spencer Boyd

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will now have an off week before arriving at Phoenix Raceway for the season finale race on November 4.