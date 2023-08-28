NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile 

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 is complete. The 18th race of the season and the second race of the Round of 10, with a total of 36 entries, started at 4 pm ET on Sunday, August 27. It took place at the Milwaukee Mile and lasted two hours, four minutes, and 23 seconds.

Grant Enfinger, driving the #23 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing, clinched his third win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the one-mile track.

Enfinger emerged victorious after taking the lead from Carson Hocevar on Lap 159 and then held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. Starting from the pole, he dominated the race, leading 95 of the 175 laps, sweeping the first two stages of the race, and then took the checkered flag by an impressive 1.553 seconds margin ahead of Hocevar.

The win marked Enfinger’s 10th career Truck Series victory and locked his spot in the Round of 8.

Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar finished runner-up, followed by Christian Eckes, Corey Heim, and Matt Crafton in the top five. Chase Purdy, Ty Majeski, Derek Kraus, Jake Garcia, and Bayley Currey rounded the top 10.

Sunday’s Clean Harbors 175 saw five lead changes among four drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Clean Harbors 175 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile:

#23 - Grant Enfinger #42 - Carson Hocevar #19 - Christian Eckes #11 - Corey Heim #88 - Matt Crafton #4 - Chase Purdy #98 - Ty Majeski #7 - Derek Kraus (i) #35 - Jake Garcia (R) #41 - Bayley Currey #15 - Tanner Gray #38 - Zane Smith #17 - Taylor Gray (R) #24 - Rajah Caruth (R) #5 - Dean Thompson #99 - Ben Rhodes #9 - Colby Howard #66 - Conner Jones #32 - Bret Holmes (R) #16 - Tyler Ankrum #45 - Lawless Alan #13 - Hailie Deegan #61 - Sean Hingorani #2 - Nick Sanchez (R) #51 - Matt Mills #1 - William Sawalich #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #43 - Daniel Dye (R) #56 - Tyler Hill #52 - Stewart Friesen #33 - Derek Lemke #12 - Spencer Boyd #22 - Josh Reaume #20 - Greg Van Alst #30 - Brad Perez (i) #02 - Josh Bilicki (i)

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at Kansas Speedway for the third playoff race of the season on September 8.