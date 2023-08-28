NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile 

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 is complete. The 18th race of the season and the second race of the Round of 10, with a total of 36 entries, started at 4 pm ET on Sunday, August 27. It took place at the Milwaukee Mile and lasted two hours, four minutes, and 23 seconds.

Grant Enfinger, driving the #23 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing, clinched his third win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the one-mile track.

Enfinger emerged victorious after taking the lead from Carson Hocevar on Lap 159 and then held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. Starting from the pole, he dominated the race, leading 95 of the 175 laps, sweeping the first two stages of the race, and then took the checkered flag by an impressive 1.553 seconds margin ahead of Hocevar.

The win marked Enfinger’s 10th career Truck Series victory and locked his spot in the Round of 8.

Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar finished runner-up, followed by Christian Eckes, Corey Heim, and Matt Crafton in the top five. Chase Purdy, Ty Majeski, Derek Kraus, Jake Garcia, and Bayley Currey rounded the top 10.

Sunday’s Clean Harbors 175 saw five lead changes among four drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Clean Harbors 175 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile:

  1. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  2. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  3. #19 - Christian Eckes
  4. #11 - Corey Heim
  5. #88 - Matt Crafton
  6. #4 - Chase Purdy
  7. #98 - Ty Majeski
  8. #7 - Derek Kraus (i)
  9. #35 - Jake Garcia (R)
  10. #41 - Bayley Currey
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #38 - Zane Smith
  13. #17 - Taylor Gray (R)
  14. #24 - Rajah Caruth (R)
  15. #5 - Dean Thompson
  16. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  17. #9 - Colby Howard
  18. #66 - Conner Jones
  19. #32 - Bret Holmes (R)
  20. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  21. #45 - Lawless Alan
  22. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  23. #61 - Sean Hingorani
  24. #2 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  25. #51 - Matt Mills
  26. #1 - William Sawalich
  27. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  28. #43 - Daniel Dye (R)
  29. #56 - Tyler Hill
  30. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  31. #33 - Derek Lemke
  32. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  33. #22 - Josh Reaume
  34. #20 - Greg Van Alst
  35. #30 - Brad Perez (i)
  36. #02 - Josh Bilicki (i)

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at Kansas Speedway for the third playoff race of the season on September 8.

