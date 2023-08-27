NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile released, Grant Enfinger takes pole

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 27, 2023 23:11 IST
After a TSport 200, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin.

The Clean Harbors 175 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 4 pm ET. The 18th race of the 2023 Truck Series season and the second race of the Round of 10 will be contested on a 1-mile permanent oval-shaped racetrack. The 37 drivers will compete over 175 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting line-up for Clean Harbors 175 on his official Twitter account.

In Sunday’s Truck qualifying, GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger earned his first pole of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season with a time of 29.744 and at a speed of 122.848 mph. It marked his sixth career pole in the Truck Series. Nick Sanchez will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 122.601 mph.

They will be followed by Carson Hocevar, Taylor Gray, and Daniel Dye in the top five. Christian Eckes, Chase Purdy, Corey Heim, Jake Garcia, and Ben Rhodes completed the top 10.

Dexter Bean, the driver of #21 for his own team, BlackJack Racing unfortunately failed to qualify for the Clean Harbors 175.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck Series grid at the Milwaukee Mile:

  1. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  2. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  3. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  4. #17 - Taylor Gray
  5. #43 - Daniel Dye
  6. #19 - Christian Eckes
  7. #4 - Chase Purdy
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #35 - Jake Garcia
  10. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #1 - William Sawalich
  13. #98 - Ty Majeski
  14. #41 - Bayley Currey
  15. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  16. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  17. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  18. #38 - Zane Smith
  19. #5 - Dean Thompson
  20. #45 - Lawless Alan
  21. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  22. #88 - Matt Crafton
  23. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  24. #9 - Colby Howard
  25. #7 - Derek Kraus
  26. #51 - Matt Mills
  27. #61 - Sean Hingorani
  28. #66 - Conner Jones
  29. #32 - Bret Holmes
  30. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #02 - Josh Bilicki
  32. #56 - Tyler Hill
  33. #33 - Derek Lemke
  34. #30 - Brad Perez
  35. #22 - Josh Reaume
  36. #20 - Greg Van Alst

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Milwaukee Mile for Clean Harbors 175 at 4 pm ET.

