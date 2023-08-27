NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile released, Grant Enfinger takes pole

After a TSport 200, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin.

The Clean Harbors 175 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 4 pm ET. The 18th race of the 2023 Truck Series season and the second race of the Round of 10 will be contested on a 1-mile permanent oval-shaped racetrack. The 37 drivers will compete over 175 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting line-up for Clean Harbors 175 on his official Twitter account.

In Sunday’s Truck qualifying, GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger earned his first pole of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season with a time of 29.744 and at a speed of 122.848 mph. It marked his sixth career pole in the Truck Series. Nick Sanchez will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 122.601 mph.

They will be followed by Carson Hocevar, Taylor Gray, and Daniel Dye in the top five. Christian Eckes, Chase Purdy, Corey Heim, Jake Garcia, and Ben Rhodes completed the top 10.

Dexter Bean, the driver of #21 for his own team, BlackJack Racing unfortunately failed to qualify for the Clean Harbors 175.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck Series grid at the Milwaukee Mile:

#23 - Grant Enfinger #2 - Nick Sanchez #42 - Carson Hocevar #17 - Taylor Gray #43 - Daniel Dye #19 - Christian Eckes #4 - Chase Purdy #11 - Corey Heim #35 - Jake Garcia #99 - Ben Rhodes #15 - Tanner Gray #1 - William Sawalich #98 - Ty Majeski #41 - Bayley Currey #24 - Rajah Caruth #16 - Tyler Ankrum #13 - Hailie Deegan #38 - Zane Smith #5 - Dean Thompson #45 - Lawless Alan #52 - Stewart Friesen #88 - Matt Crafton #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #9 - Colby Howard #7 - Derek Kraus #51 - Matt Mills #61 - Sean Hingorani #66 - Conner Jones #32 - Bret Holmes #12 - Spencer Boyd #02 - Josh Bilicki #56 - Tyler Hill #33 - Derek Lemke #30 - Brad Perez #22 - Josh Reaume #20 - Greg Van Alst

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Milwaukee Mile for Clean Harbors 175 at 4 pm ET.