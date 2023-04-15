NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 is finally done and dusted. The start of the sixth race of the season was delayed by more than two hours due to bad weather. It took place at the Martinsville Speedway on Friday (April 14), with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the No. 11 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim clinched his first win of the 2023 Truck Series season. He led his first lap of the race at exactly the right time, holding the point for an impressive 82 laps of Friday’s Truck race. The win marked his third in 20 career Truck Series starts.

Speaking about his win after the race, Heim said:

“This race was cut short and that’s definitely unfortunate, but this truck was fast all night. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys.”

Meanwhile, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch finished P2, followed by Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, and Tanner Gray in the top five. Ben Rhodes, Matt DiBenedetto, Taylor Gray, William Sawalich, and Chase Purdy completed the top 10.

Friday’s Long John Silver's 200 saw two lead changes between the two drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver's 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Long John Silver's 200 at the Martinsville Speedway:

#11 - Corey Heim #51 - Kyle Busch #38 - Zane Smith #98 - Ty Majeski #15 - Tanner Gray #99 - Ben Rhodes #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #17 - Taylor Gray #1 - William Sawalich #4 - Chase Purdy #2 - Nick Sanchez #41 - Ross Chastain #35 - Jake Garcia #23 - Grant Enfinger #19 - Christian Eckes #02 - Kris Wright #9 - Colby Howard #66 - Conner Jones #56 - Timmy Hill #13 - Hailie Deegan #5 - Dean Thompson #32 - Bret Holmes #12 - Spencer Boyd #46 - Memphis Villarreal #24 - Rajah Caruth #88 - Matt Crafton #16 - Tyler Ankrum #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #30 - Jonathan Shafer #52 - Stewart Friesen #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #33 - Mason Massey #42 - Carson Hocevar #20 - Brad Perez #22 - Stephen Mallozzi

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Kansas Speedway for the eighth race of the season on May 6.

