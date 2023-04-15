Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 15, 2023 15:29 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 is finally done and dusted. The start of the sixth race of the season was delayed by more than two hours due to bad weather. It took place at the Martinsville Speedway on Friday (April 14), with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the No. 11 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim clinched his first win of the 2023 Truck Series season. He led his first lap of the race at exactly the right time, holding the point for an impressive 82 laps of Friday’s Truck race. The win marked his third in 20 career Truck Series starts.

The clock strikes Heim time! 🕰The race is called due to rain and @CoreyHeim_ is the winner at @MartinsvilleSwy! https://t.co/8FERHRKUtT

Speaking about his win after the race, Heim said:

“This race was cut short and that’s definitely unfortunate, but this truck was fast all night. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys.”

Meanwhile, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch finished P2, followed by Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, and Tanner Gray in the top five. Ben Rhodes, Matt DiBenedetto, Taylor Gray, William Sawalich, and Chase Purdy completed the top 10.

Truck race results at Martinsville: https://t.co/rTsR2PjNie

Friday’s Long John Silver's 200 saw two lead changes between the two drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver's 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Long John Silver's 200 at the Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #51 - Kyle Busch
  3. #38 - Zane Smith
  4. #98 - Ty Majeski
  5. #15 - Tanner Gray
  6. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  7. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  8. #17 - Taylor Gray
  9. #1 - William Sawalich
  10. #4 - Chase Purdy
  11. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  12. #41 - Ross Chastain
  13. #35 - Jake Garcia
  14. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #02 - Kris Wright
  17. #9 - Colby Howard
  18. #66 - Conner Jones
  19. #56 - Timmy Hill
  20. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  21. #5 - Dean Thompson
  22. #32 - Bret Holmes
  23. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  24. #46 - Memphis Villarreal
  25. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  26. #88 - Matt Crafton
  27. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  28. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  29. #30 - Jonathan Shafer
  30. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  31. #43 - Daniel Dye
  32. #45 - Lawless Alan
  33. #33 - Mason Massey
  34. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #20 - Brad Perez
  36. #22 - Stephen Mallozzi

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Kansas Speedway for the eighth race of the season on May 6.

