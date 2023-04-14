NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Long John Silver's 200 this weekend. The seventh race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 14, in a 105.2-mile action-packed contest.

The Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the calendar and is located in Virginia. The speedway boasts a paperclip-shaped short track with a 0.526-mile total track length.

Long John Silver's 200 will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 14, at 5:00 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Friday’s 200-lap race.

Cup Series star driver William Byron is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck race at Martinsville Speedway on Twitter.

The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Justin Carroll running the first lap and Ty Majeski will run the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Long John Silver's 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Justin Carroll - 61.650 Josh Reaume - 40.300 Memphis Villarreal - 38.900 Brad Perez - 38.000 Lawless Alan - 37.850 William Sawalich - 36.100 Mason Massey - 33.600 #30 TBA - 30.950 Ross Chastain - 29.950 Connor Jones - 28.200 Kris Wright - 28.150 Timmy Hill - 26.850 Taylor Gray - 26.050 Colby Howard - 26.000 Stephen Mallozzi - 25.150 Daniel Dye - 24.700 Bret Holmes - 23.100 Spencer Boyd- 22.900 Tyler Ankrum - 22.700 Chase Purdy - 22.000 Dean Thompson - 19.750 Christian Eckes - 18.600 Kyle Busch - 18.550 Stewart Friesen - 17.500 Carson Hocevar - 15.950 Kaden Honeycutt - 15.900 Rajah Caruth - 14.650 Nick Sanchez - 14.550 Ben Rhodes - 13.550 Corey Heim - 13.150 Hailie Deegan - 12.900 Zane Smith - 12.850 Jake Garcia - 11.600 Tanner Gray - 11.050 Matt DiBenedetto - 10.950 Grant Enfinger - 7.200 Matt Crafton - 4.950 Ty Majeski -1.650

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Friday, April 14, live on FS1 and MRN.

