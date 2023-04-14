Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 14, 2023 16:43 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

The Martinsville Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Long John Silver's 200 this weekend. The seventh race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 14, in a 105.2-mile action-packed contest.

The Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the calendar and is located in Virginia. The speedway boasts a paperclip-shaped short track with a 0.526-mile total track length.

We've got your weekend plans booked.📍 @MartinsvilleSwy https://t.co/eV3WKZFLNk

Long John Silver's 200 will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 14, at 5:00 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Friday’s 200-lap race.

Cup Series star driver William Byron is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck race at Martinsville Speedway on Twitter.

Zane Smith listed in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 in the qualifying order for Martinsville. https://t.co/aClgDOX2L3

The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Justin Carroll running the first lap and Ty Majeski will run the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Long John Silver's 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Justin Carroll - 61.650
  2. Josh Reaume - 40.300
  3. Memphis Villarreal - 38.900
  4. Brad Perez - 38.000
  5. Lawless Alan - 37.850
  6. William Sawalich - 36.100
  7. Mason Massey - 33.600
  8. #30 TBA - 30.950
  9. Ross Chastain - 29.950
  10. Connor Jones - 28.200
  11. Kris Wright - 28.150
  12. Timmy Hill - 26.850
  13. Taylor Gray - 26.050
  14. Colby Howard - 26.000
  15. Stephen Mallozzi - 25.150
  16. Daniel Dye - 24.700
  17. Bret Holmes - 23.100
  18. Spencer Boyd- 22.900
  19. Tyler Ankrum - 22.700
  20. Chase Purdy - 22.000
  21. Dean Thompson - 19.750
  22. Christian Eckes - 18.600
  23. Kyle Busch - 18.550
  24. Stewart Friesen - 17.500
  25. Carson Hocevar - 15.950
  26. Kaden Honeycutt - 15.900
  27. Rajah Caruth - 14.650
  28. Nick Sanchez - 14.550
  29. Ben Rhodes - 13.550
  30. Corey Heim - 13.150
  31. Hailie Deegan - 12.900
  32. Zane Smith - 12.850
  33. Jake Garcia - 11.600
  34. Tanner Gray - 11.050
  35. Matt DiBenedetto - 10.950
  36. Grant Enfinger - 7.200
  37. Matt Crafton - 4.950
  38. Ty Majeski -1.650

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Friday, April 14, live on FS1 and MRN.

