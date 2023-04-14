NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway?

The Martinsville Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Long John Silver's 200 this weekend. The seventh race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 14, in a 105.2-mile action-packed contest.
The Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the calendar and is located in Virginia. The speedway boasts a paperclip-shaped short track with a 0.526-mile total track length.
Long John Silver's 200 will feature 36 out of 38 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 14, at 5:00 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 5:35 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Friday’s 200-lap race.
Cup Series star driver William Byron is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck race at Martinsville Speedway on Twitter.
The Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Justin Carroll running the first lap and Ty Majeski will run the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Long John Silver's 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Justin Carroll - 61.650
- Josh Reaume - 40.300
- Memphis Villarreal - 38.900
- Brad Perez - 38.000
- Lawless Alan - 37.850
- William Sawalich - 36.100
- Mason Massey - 33.600
- #30 TBA - 30.950
- Ross Chastain - 29.950
- Connor Jones - 28.200
- Kris Wright - 28.150
- Timmy Hill - 26.850
- Taylor Gray - 26.050
- Colby Howard - 26.000
- Stephen Mallozzi - 25.150
- Daniel Dye - 24.700
- Bret Holmes - 23.100
- Spencer Boyd- 22.900
- Tyler Ankrum - 22.700
- Chase Purdy - 22.000
- Dean Thompson - 19.750
- Christian Eckes - 18.600
- Kyle Busch - 18.550
- Stewart Friesen - 17.500
- Carson Hocevar - 15.950
- Kaden Honeycutt - 15.900
- Rajah Caruth - 14.650
- Nick Sanchez - 14.550
- Ben Rhodes - 13.550
- Corey Heim - 13.150
- Hailie Deegan - 12.900
- Zane Smith - 12.850
- Jake Garcia - 11.600
- Tanner Gray - 11.050
- Matt DiBenedetto - 10.950
- Grant Enfinger - 7.200
- Matt Crafton - 4.950
- Ty Majeski -1.650
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Friday, April 14, live on FS1 and MRN.