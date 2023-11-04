NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race is finally over, and we have the results in front of us. The title-deciding race, with 38 entries, started at 10 pm ET on Friday, November 3. It took place at the Phoenix Raceway and lasted two hours, 27 minutes, and 32 seconds.

Christian Eckes, driving the #19 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, won the season-finale race at Phoenix in fourth overtime.

In a race where drivers wrecked each other, Ben Rhodes crossed the finish line in fifth place ahead of fellow Championship 4 driver Grant Enfinger, who finished sixth to clinch the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series championship. It was his second title in three seasons, making him the youngest multi-time Truck Series champion.

Corey Heim, one of the four Championship 4 drivers, finished 18th after suffering damage in an incident also involving Carson Hocevar.

Eckes led 36 of the 179 laps and crossed the finish line with an impressive margin of 0.421 seconds ahead of Jake Gracia. The win also marked the fourth of the season and fifth of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Jake Garcia finished runner-up, followed by Chase Purdy, Jesse Love, and Ben Rhodes in the top five. Grant Enfinger, Dean Thompson, Kaden Honeycutt, Tanner Gray, and Nick Sanchez rounded out the top 10.

Friday’s season finale race saw 10 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed 12 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series Championship Race final results

Here are the final results of the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway:

#19 - Christian Eckes #35 - Jake Garcia #4 - Chase Purdy #1 - Jesse Love #99 - Ben Rhodes #23 - Grant Enfinger #5 - Dean Thompson #05 - Kaden Honeycutt #15 - Tanner Gray #2 - Nick Sanchez #88 - Matt Crafton #24 - Rajah Caruth #45 - Lawless Alan #98 - Ty Majeski #13 - Hailie Deegan #22 - Christian Rose #04 - Spencer Davis #11 - Corey Heim #20 - Nick Leitz #56 - Tyler Hill #9 - Colby Howard #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #52 - Stewart Friesen #38 - Zane Smith #75 - Sean Hingorani #51 - Jack Wood #77 - Derek Kraus #42 - Carson Hocevar #25 - Stefan Parsons #41 - Bayley Currey #43 - Daniel Dye #61 - Jake Drew #66 - Conner Jones #7 - Marco Andretti #30 - Chris Hacker