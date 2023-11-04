NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 04, 2023 11:28 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Craftsman 150
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race is finally over, and we have the results in front of us. The title-deciding race, with 38 entries, started at 10 pm ET on Friday, November 3. It took place at the Phoenix Raceway and lasted two hours, 27 minutes, and 32 seconds.

Christian Eckes, driving the #19 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, won the season-finale race at Phoenix in fourth overtime.

In a race where drivers wrecked each other, Ben Rhodes crossed the finish line in fifth place ahead of fellow Championship 4 driver Grant Enfinger, who finished sixth to clinch the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series championship. It was his second title in three seasons, making him the youngest multi-time Truck Series champion.

Corey Heim, one of the four Championship 4 drivers, finished 18th after suffering damage in an incident also involving Carson Hocevar.

Eckes led 36 of the 179 laps and crossed the finish line with an impressive margin of 0.421 seconds ahead of Jake Gracia. The win also marked the fourth of the season and fifth of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Jake Garcia finished runner-up, followed by Chase Purdy, Jesse Love, and Ben Rhodes in the top five. Grant Enfinger, Dean Thompson, Kaden Honeycutt, Tanner Gray, and Nick Sanchez rounded out the top 10.

Friday’s season finale race saw 10 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed 12 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series Championship Race final results

Here are the final results of the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #19 - Christian Eckes
  2. #35 - Jake Garcia
  3. #4 - Chase Purdy
  4. #1 - Jesse Love
  5. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  6. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #5 - Dean Thompson
  8. #05 - Kaden Honeycutt
  9. #15 - Tanner Gray
  10. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  11. #88 - Matt Crafton
  12. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  13. #45 - Lawless Alan
  14. #98 - Ty Majeski
  15. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  16. #22 - Christian Rose
  17. #04 - Spencer Davis
  18. #11 - Corey Heim
  19. #20 - Nick Leitz
  20. #56 - Tyler Hill
  21. #9 - Colby Howard
  22. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  23. #17 - Taylor Gray
  24. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #75 - Sean Hingorani
  27. #51 - Jack Wood
  28. #77 - Derek Kraus
  29. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  30. #25 - Stefan Parsons
  31. #41 - Bayley Currey
  32. #43 - Daniel Dye
  33. #61 - Jake Drew
  34. #66 - Conner Jones
  35. #7 - Marco Andretti
  36. #30 - Chris Hacker

