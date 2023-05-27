NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is complete. The 11th race of the season, with a total of 36 entries, started at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 26. The race took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and lasted for one hour, 43 minutes, and 10 seconds.

Driving the #99 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing, Ben Rhodes clinched his first win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. Rhodes emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Carson Hocevar after a restart on Lap 111 of 134 and stayed front to win his first race at Charlotte.

The 26-year-old driver took the checkered flag by an impressive 2.398 seconds margin ahead of Corey Heim and was awarded with a $50,000 bonus for winning the first of three events in the Triple Truck Challenge. The win marked his seventh career victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim finished runner-up, followed by Dean Thompson, Carson Hocevar, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski, Matt DiBenedetto, Nick Sanchez, and Taylor Gray rounded the top 10.

Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 saw 12 lead changes among five drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#99 - Ben Rhodes #11 - Corey Heim #5 - Dean Thompson #42 - Carson Hocevar #23 - Grant Enfinger #19 - Christian Eckes #98 - Ty Majeski #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #2 - Nick Sanchez (R) #17 - Taylor Gray (R) #24 - Rajah Caruth (R) #88 - Matt Crafton #41 - Bayley Currey #1 - David Gilliland #35 - Jake Garcia (R) #4 - Chase Purdy #45 - Lawless Alan #51 - Jack Wood #43 - Daniel Dye (R) #9 - Colby Howard #32 - Bret Holmes (R) #52 - Stewart Friesen #38 - Zane Smith #56 - Tyler Hill #22 - Mason Maggio #30 - Ryan Vargas #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #33 - Josh Reaume #20 - Matt Mills #12 - Spencer Boyd #02 - Kris Wright #13 - Hailie Deegan #90 - Justin Carroll #46 - Armani Williams #34 - Keith McGee

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the 12th race of the season on June 3.

