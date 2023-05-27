Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 27, 2023 13:24 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is complete. The 11th race of the season, with a total of 36 entries, started at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 26. The race took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and lasted for one hour, 43 minutes, and 10 seconds.

Driving the #99 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing, Ben Rhodes clinched his first win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. Rhodes emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Carson Hocevar after a restart on Lap 111 of 134 and stayed front to win his first race at Charlotte.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE BEN RHODES ON HIS NASCAR TRUCK SERIES WIN AT CHARLOTTE. https://t.co/B6IUqgW84N

The 26-year-old driver took the checkered flag by an impressive 2.398 seconds margin ahead of Corey Heim and was awarded with a $50,000 bonus for winning the first of three events in the Triple Truck Challenge. The win marked his seventh career victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim finished runner-up, followed by Dean Thompson, Carson Hocevar, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski, Matt DiBenedetto, Nick Sanchez, and Taylor Gray rounded the top 10.

Truck race results from Charlotte: https://t.co/hqc60d7XJK

Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 saw 12 lead changes among five drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  2. #11 - Corey Heim
  3. #5 - Dean Thompson
  4. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  5. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  6. #19 - Christian Eckes
  7. #98 - Ty Majeski
  8. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  9. #2 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  10. #17 - Taylor Gray (R)
  11. #24 - Rajah Caruth (R)
  12. #88 - Matt Crafton
  13. #41 - Bayley Currey
  14. #1 - David Gilliland
  15. #35 - Jake Garcia (R)
  16. #4 - Chase Purdy
  17. #45 - Lawless Alan
  18. #51 - Jack Wood
  19. #43 - Daniel Dye (R)
  20. #9 - Colby Howard
  21. #32 - Bret Holmes (R)
  22. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #56 - Tyler Hill
  25. #22 - Mason Maggio
  26. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  27. #15 - Tanner Gray
  28. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  29. #33 - Josh Reaume
  30. #20 - Matt Mills
  31. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  32. #02 - Kris Wright
  33. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  34. #90 - Justin Carroll
  35. #46 - Armani Williams
  36. #34 - Keith McGee

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the 12th race of the season on June 3.

