NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Charlotte Motor Speedway released, Tanner Gray takes pole

After Tyson 250, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 8:30 pm ET.

The 11th race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long permanent quad-oval track. The 36 drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray won the first-ever NASCAR Truck Series pole of his career at a speed of 180.385 mph. ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski (the pole winner for last year’s event at Charlotte) will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 180.180 mph.

They will be followed by Corey Heim, Rajah Caruth, and Stewart Friesen in the top five. Christian Eckes, Dean Thompson, Bayley Currey, David Gilliland, and Jack Wood completed the top 10.

Ryan Vargas, Tyler Ankrum, and Nick Sanchez qualified P34, P35, and P36 after failing to post a time in Friday’s qualifying session.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#15 - Tanner Gray #98 - Ty Majeski #11 - Corey Heim #24 - Rajah Caruth #52 - Stewart Friesen #19 - Christian Eckes #5 - Dean Thompson #41 - Bayley Currey #1 - David Gilliland #51 - Jack Wood #23 - Grant Enfinger #42 - Carson Hocevar #4 - Chase Purdy #38 - Zane Smith #35 - Jake Garcia #45 - Lawless Alan #17 - Taylor Gray #43 - Daniel Dye #99 - Ben Rhodes #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #13 - Hailie Deegan #9 - Colby Howard #02 - Kris Wright #88 - Matt Crafton #12 - Spencer Boyd #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Josh Reaume #20 - Matt Mills #56 - Tyler Hill #46 - Armani Williams #22 - Mason Maggio #90 - Justin Carroll #34 - Keith McGee #30 - Ryan Vargas #16 - Tyler Ankrum #2 - Nick Sanchez

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 8:30 pm ET.

