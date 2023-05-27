Create

NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Charlotte Motor Speedway released, Tanner Gray takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified May 27, 2023 06:21 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200

After Tyson 250, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 8:30 pm ET.

The 11th race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long permanent quad-oval track. The 36 drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on his official Twitter account.

Starting lineups for ARCA-Truck doubleheader tonight at Charlotte: https://t.co/05w6yassS8

In Friday’s Truck qualifying, Tricon Garage driver Tanner Gray won the first-ever NASCAR Truck Series pole of his career at a speed of 180.385 mph. ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski (the pole winner for last year’s event at Charlotte) will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 180.180 mph.

Retweet to congratulate Tanner Gray on his first career NASCAR Truck Series POLE at Charlotte Motor Speedway! twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/zDyW8KGpBD

They will be followed by Corey Heim, Rajah Caruth, and Stewart Friesen in the top five. Christian Eckes, Dean Thompson, Bayley Currey, David Gilliland, and Jack Wood completed the top 10.

Ryan Vargas, Tyler Ankrum, and Nick Sanchez qualified P34, P35, and P36 after failing to post a time in Friday’s qualifying session.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #15 - Tanner Gray
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #11 - Corey Heim
  4. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  5. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  6. #19 - Christian Eckes
  7. #5 - Dean Thompson
  8. #41 - Bayley Currey
  9. #1 - David Gilliland
  10. #51 - Jack Wood
  11. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  12. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  13. #4 - Chase Purdy
  14. #38 - Zane Smith
  15. #35 - Jake Garcia
  16. #45 - Lawless Alan
  17. #17 - Taylor Gray
  18. #43 - Daniel Dye
  19. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  20. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  21. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  22. #9 - Colby Howard
  23. #02 - Kris Wright
  24. #88 - Matt Crafton
  25. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  26. #32 - Bret Holmes
  27. #33 - Josh Reaume
  28. #20 - Matt Mills
  29. #56 - Tyler Hill
  30. #46 - Armani Williams
  31. #22 - Mason Maggio
  32. #90 - Justin Carroll
  33. #34 - Keith McGee
  34. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  35. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  36. #2 - Nick Sanchez

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 8:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...