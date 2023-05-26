Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified May 26, 2023 06:08 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's North Carolina Education Lottery 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 26, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway was built in 1959 and is located in Concord, North Carolina. It boasts a permanent quad-oval track with a 1.5-mile total length.

A very special tripleheader weekend is upon us! See you soon, @CLTMotorSpdwy. #NASCARSalutes https://t.co/9XaQ2POpVG

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 26, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap Truck race.

Ross Chastain and the Niece Motorsports team won last year’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter.

Qualifying orders for this weekend at Charlotte: https://t.co/TqcvxtmEpT

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Justin Carroll running the first lap and Ty Majeski will run the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Justin Carroll - 41.000
  2. Keith McGee - 40.650
  3. Armani Williams - 39.600
  4. Josh Reaume - 39.250
  5. Tyler Hill - 33.250
  6. Mason Maggio - 33.200
  7. Matt Mills - 32.900
  8. Dean Thompson - 31.250
  9. Spencer Boyd - 30.350
  10. Rajah Caruth - 29.150
  11. Ryan Vargas - 28.850
  12. Kris Wright - 25.000
  13. Lawless Alan - 24.050
  14. Bayley Currey - 23.900
  15. David Gilliland - 23.600
  16. Tyler Ankrum - 22.300
  17. Colby Howard - 22.100
  18. Ben Rhodes - 22.100
  19. Nick Sanchez - 21.050
  20. Taylor Gray - 20.900
  21. Jake Garcia - 20.600
  22. Hailie Deegan - 20.450
  23. Jack Wood - 19.400
  24. Zane Smith - 19.200
  25. Daniel Dye - 18.350
  26. Bret Holmes - 17.250
  27. Christian Eckes - 17.150
  28. Tanner Gray - 16.650
  29. Stewart Friesen - 12.700
  30. Chase Purdy - 12.450
  31. Matt Crafton - 8.550
  32. Grant Enfinger - 7.650
  33. Matt DiBenedetto - 7.000
  34. Carson Hocevar - 6.650
  35. Corey Heim - 4.000
  36. Ty Majeski - 2.800

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 26, live on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...