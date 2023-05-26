NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's North Carolina Education Lottery 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 26, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway was built in 1959 and is located in Concord, North Carolina. It boasts a permanent quad-oval track with a 1.5-mile total length.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 26, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap Truck race.

Ross Chastain and the Niece Motorsports team won last year’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter.

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Justin Carroll running the first lap and Ty Majeski will run the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Justin Carroll - 41.000 Keith McGee - 40.650 Armani Williams - 39.600 Josh Reaume - 39.250 Tyler Hill - 33.250 Mason Maggio - 33.200 Matt Mills - 32.900 Dean Thompson - 31.250 Spencer Boyd - 30.350 Rajah Caruth - 29.150 Ryan Vargas - 28.850 Kris Wright - 25.000 Lawless Alan - 24.050 Bayley Currey - 23.900 David Gilliland - 23.600 Tyler Ankrum - 22.300 Colby Howard - 22.100 Ben Rhodes - 22.100 Nick Sanchez - 21.050 Taylor Gray - 20.900 Jake Garcia - 20.600 Hailie Deegan - 20.450 Jack Wood - 19.400 Zane Smith - 19.200 Daniel Dye - 18.350 Bret Holmes - 17.250 Christian Eckes - 17.150 Tanner Gray - 16.650 Stewart Friesen - 12.700 Chase Purdy - 12.450 Matt Crafton - 8.550 Grant Enfinger - 7.650 Matt DiBenedetto - 7.000 Carson Hocevar - 6.650 Corey Heim - 4.000 Ty Majeski - 2.800

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 26, live on FS1 and MRN.

