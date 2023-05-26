NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's North Carolina Education Lottery 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, May 26, in a 201-mile action-packed contest.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway was built in 1959 and is located in Concord, North Carolina. It boasts a permanent quad-oval track with a 1.5-mile total length.
The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 26, at 1:35 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 134-lap Truck race.
Ross Chastain and the Niece Motorsports team won last year’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter.
Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Justin Carroll running the first lap and Ty Majeski will run the final lap.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Justin Carroll - 41.000
- Keith McGee - 40.650
- Armani Williams - 39.600
- Josh Reaume - 39.250
- Tyler Hill - 33.250
- Mason Maggio - 33.200
- Matt Mills - 32.900
- Dean Thompson - 31.250
- Spencer Boyd - 30.350
- Rajah Caruth - 29.150
- Ryan Vargas - 28.850
- Kris Wright - 25.000
- Lawless Alan - 24.050
- Bayley Currey - 23.900
- David Gilliland - 23.600
- Tyler Ankrum - 22.300
- Colby Howard - 22.100
- Ben Rhodes - 22.100
- Nick Sanchez - 21.050
- Taylor Gray - 20.900
- Jake Garcia - 20.600
- Hailie Deegan - 20.450
- Jack Wood - 19.400
- Zane Smith - 19.200
- Daniel Dye - 18.350
- Bret Holmes - 17.250
- Christian Eckes - 17.150
- Tanner Gray - 16.650
- Stewart Friesen - 12.700
- Chase Purdy - 12.450
- Matt Crafton - 8.550
- Grant Enfinger - 7.650
- Matt DiBenedetto - 7.000
- Carson Hocevar - 6.650
- Corey Heim - 4.000
- Ty Majeski - 2.800
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 26, live on FS1 and MRN.