NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 is complete. The 14th race of the season, with a total of 36 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 8. It took place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and lasted for two hours, 46 minutes, and 44 seconds.

Driving the #11 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim clinched his second win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the 2.400-mile-long road course. Heim grabbed the lead from Ty Majeski on Lap 42 and held the top spot for the final 26 laps to secure his first-ever road course win.

Starting on the pole, the 21-year-old led 30 of 67 laps and took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.947 seconds margin ahead of defending Truck champion Zane Smith. The win marked Heim's fourth career victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Zane Smith, who started at the rear of the field after his team made adjustments to his #38 Ford before the race, finished runner-up.

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes, Stewart Friesen, and Ben Rhodes finished in the top-five. Matt Crafton, Ty Majeksi, Matt DiBenedetto, Nick Sanchez, and Tyler Ankrum rounded the top 10.

Saturday’s O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 saw six lead changes among four drivers and witnessed 10 cautions for 23 of the 67 laps.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 At Mid-Ohio at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

#11 - Corey Heim #38 - Zane Smith #19 - Christian Eckes #52 - Stewart Friesen #99 - Ben Rhodes #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeksi #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #2 - Nick Sanchez (R) #16 - Tyler Ankrum #23 - Grant Enfinger #42 - Carson Hocevar #4 - Chase Purdy #43 - Daniel Dye (R) #17 - Taylor Gray (R) #35 - Jake Garcia (R) #45 - Lawless Alan #41 - Conor Daly #7 - Marco Andretti #15 - Tanner Gray #56 - Timmy Hill #20 - Matt Mills #30 - Ryan Vargas #04 - Landen Lewis #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #1 - William Sawalich #66 - Conner Jones #24 - Rajah Caruth (R) #22 - Austin Wayne Self #51 - Jack Wood #32 - Bret Holmes (R) #5 - Dean Thompson #02 - Will Rodgers #46 - Dale Quarterley #9 - Colby Howard

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Pocono Raceway for the 15th race of the season on July 21.

Poll : 0 votes