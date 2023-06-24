NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 is complete. The 13th race of the season, with a total of 36 entries, started at 8:00 pm ET on Friday, June 23. It took place at the Nashville Superspeedway and lasted for one hour, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Driving the #42 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, Carson Hocevar clinched his second win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the 1.33-mile-long track. Hocevar grabbed the lead with 40 laps remaining in the race and held off the field in the closing miles, including a berserk push from his competitors on a restart with three laps remaining to secure the victory.

The 20-year-old driver took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.271 seconds margin ahead of defending Truck champion Zane Smith. He was awarded a $50,000 bonus for winning the third event in the Triple Truck Challenge program. The win marked his second career victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Zane Smith finished runner-up, while Nick Sanchez, Corey Heim, and Bayley Currey completed the top five. Chase Purdy, Matt DiBenedetto, Tyler Ankrum, Ben Rhodes, and Jake Garcia rounded the top 10.

Saturday’s Rackley Roofing 200 saw nine lead changes among seven drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

#42 - Carson Hocevar #38 - Zane Smith #2 - Nick Sanchez #11 - Corey Heim #41 - Bayley Currey #4 - Chase Purdy #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #16 - Tyler Ankrum #99 - Ben Rhodes #35 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #66 - Jake Drew #23 - Grant Enfinger #17 - Taylor Gray #88 - Matt Crafton #56 - Timmy Hill #1 - Toni Breidinger #52 - Stewart Friesen #20 - Nick Leitz #34 - Mason Maggio #04 - Cory Roper #43 - Daniel Dye #19 - Christian Eckes #30 - Jonathan Shafer #12 - Spencer Boyd #33 - Chase Janes #02 - Layne Riggs #13 - Hailie Deegan #9 - Colby Howard #51 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #24 - Rajah Caruth #5 - Dean Thompson #32 - Bret Holmes #46 - Memphis Villarreal #45 - Lawless Alan

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the 14th race of the season on July 8.

Poll : 0 votes