NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 24, 2023 11:35 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 is complete. The 13th race of the season, with a total of 36 entries, started at 8:00 pm ET on Friday, June 23. It took place at the Nashville Superspeedway and lasted for one hour, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Driving the #42 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, Carson Hocevar clinched his second win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the 1.33-mile-long track. Hocevar grabbed the lead with 40 laps remaining in the race and held off the field in the closing miles, including a berserk push from his competitors on a restart with three laps remaining to secure the victory.

The 20-year-old driver took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.271 seconds margin ahead of defending Truck champion Zane Smith. He was awarded a $50,000 bonus for winning the third event in the Triple Truck Challenge program. The win marked his second career victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Zane Smith finished runner-up, while Nick Sanchez, Corey Heim, and Bayley Currey completed the top five. Chase Purdy, Matt DiBenedetto, Tyler Ankrum, Ben Rhodes, and Jake Garcia rounded the top 10.

Saturday’s Rackley Roofing 200 saw nine lead changes among seven drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

  1. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  2. #38 - Zane Smith
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #11 - Corey Heim
  5. #41 - Bayley Currey
  6. #4 - Chase Purdy
  7. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  8. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  9. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  10. #35 - Jake Garcia
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #66 - Jake Drew
  13. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  14. #17 - Taylor Gray
  15. #88 - Matt Crafton
  16. #56 - Timmy Hill
  17. #1 - Toni Breidinger
  18. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  19. #20 - Nick Leitz
  20. #34 - Mason Maggio
  21. #04 - Cory Roper
  22. #43 - Daniel Dye
  23. #19 - Christian Eckes
  24. #30 - Jonathan Shafer
  25. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  26. #33 - Chase Janes
  27. #02 - Layne Riggs
  28. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  29. #9 - Colby Howard
  30. #51 - Jack Wood
  31. #98 - Ty Majeski
  32. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  33. #5 - Dean Thompson
  34. #32 - Bret Holmes
  35. #46 - Memphis Villarreal
  36. #45 - Lawless Alan

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the 14th race of the season on July 8.

