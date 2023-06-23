NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway?

The Nashville Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR's Rackley Roofing 200 this weekend. The 13th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Friday, June 23, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Nashville Superspeedway was opened in 2001 and is located in Gladeville, Tennessee. It boasts a permanent D-shaped oval track with a 1.33-mile total length.

NASCAR @NASCAR Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? https://t.co/4V3dTTg0H0

The Rackley Roofing 200 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 23, at 4 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 150-lap Truck race.

David Gilliland Racing driver Ryan Preece is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck Series race at the Nashville Superspeedway on Twitter.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders for Nashville. Legacy hasn’t announced Gragson status yet but he is listed in the qualifying order at the moment. Qualifying orders for Nashville. Legacy hasn’t announced Gragson status yet but he is listed in the qualifying order at the moment. https://t.co/gAnIahbcRw

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Trey Hutchens running the first lap and Grant Enfinger will run the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Rackley Roofing 200:

Order: Driver – Metric score

Trey Hutchens - 41.700 Justin Carroll - 41.350 Memphis Villareal - 39.600 #34 TBA - 38.150 Cory Roper - 37.500 Jake Drew - 37.250 Jonathan Shafer - 36.800 Chase Janes - 34.400 Layne Riggs - 33.650 Nick Leitz - 32.700 Spencer Boyd - 29.850 Dean Thompson - 28.900 Hailie Deegan - 25.450 Lawless Alan - 24.500 Timmy Hill - 22.600 Toni Breidinger - 22.200 Jack Wood - 19.200 Corey Heim - 19.000 Rajah Caruth - 18.250 Matt Crafton - 17.900 Tyler Ankrum - 17.650 Colby Howard - 17.500 Bret Holmes - 17.200 Tanner Gray - 17.100 Bayley Currey - 16.800 Ty Majeski - 15.850 Taylor Gray - 14.400 Daniel Dye - 14.100 Zane Smith - 12.050 Jake Garcia - 10.950 Chase Purdy - 10.300 Nick Sanchez - 10.200 Matt DiBenedetto - 8.200 Ben Rhodes - 7.100 Carson Hocevar - 6.000 Stewart Friesen - 5.600 Christian Eckes - 4.200 Grant Enfinger - 2.000

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23, live on FS1 and MRN.

