NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway?

The Nashville Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR's Rackley Roofing 200 this weekend. The 13th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Friday, June 23, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
The Nashville Superspeedway was opened in 2001 and is located in Gladeville, Tennessee. It boasts a permanent D-shaped oval track with a 1.33-mile total length.
The Rackley Roofing 200 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 23, at 4 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 150-lap Truck race.
David Gilliland Racing driver Ryan Preece is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck Series race at the Nashville Superspeedway on Twitter.
Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Trey Hutchens running the first lap and Grant Enfinger will run the final lap.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Rackley Roofing 200:
Order: Driver – Metric score
- Trey Hutchens - 41.700
- Justin Carroll - 41.350
- Memphis Villareal - 39.600
- #34 TBA - 38.150
- Cory Roper - 37.500
- Jake Drew - 37.250
- Jonathan Shafer - 36.800
- Chase Janes - 34.400
- Layne Riggs - 33.650
- Nick Leitz - 32.700
- Spencer Boyd - 29.850
- Dean Thompson - 28.900
- Hailie Deegan - 25.450
- Lawless Alan - 24.500
- Timmy Hill - 22.600
- Toni Breidinger - 22.200
- Jack Wood - 19.200
- Corey Heim - 19.000
- Rajah Caruth - 18.250
- Matt Crafton - 17.900
- Tyler Ankrum - 17.650
- Colby Howard - 17.500
- Bret Holmes - 17.200
- Tanner Gray - 17.100
- Bayley Currey - 16.800
- Ty Majeski - 15.850
- Taylor Gray - 14.400
- Daniel Dye - 14.100
- Zane Smith - 12.050
- Jake Garcia - 10.950
- Chase Purdy - 10.300
- Nick Sanchez - 10.200
- Matt DiBenedetto - 8.200
- Ben Rhodes - 7.100
- Carson Hocevar - 6.000
- Stewart Friesen - 5.600
- Christian Eckes - 4.200
- Grant Enfinger - 2.000
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23, live on FS1 and MRN.