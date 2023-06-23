Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway?

The Nashville Superspeedway is all set to host NASCAR's Rackley Roofing 200 this weekend. The 13th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 8:00 pm ET on Friday, June 23, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Nashville Superspeedway was opened in 2001 and is located in Gladeville, Tennessee. It boasts a permanent D-shaped oval track with a 1.33-mile total length.

The Rackley Roofing 200 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 23, at 4 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 4:30 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 150-lap Truck race.

David Gilliland Racing driver Ryan Preece is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Friday’s Truck Series race at the Nashville Superspeedway on Twitter.

Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Trey Hutchens running the first lap and Grant Enfinger will run the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Rackley Roofing 200:

Order: Driver – Metric score

  1. Trey Hutchens - 41.700
  2. Justin Carroll - 41.350
  3. Memphis Villareal - 39.600
  4. #34 TBA - 38.150
  5. Cory Roper - 37.500
  6. Jake Drew - 37.250
  7. Jonathan Shafer - 36.800
  8. Chase Janes - 34.400
  9. Layne Riggs - 33.650
  10. Nick Leitz - 32.700
  11. Spencer Boyd - 29.850
  12. Dean Thompson - 28.900
  13. Hailie Deegan - 25.450
  14. Lawless Alan - 24.500
  15. Timmy Hill - 22.600
  16. Toni Breidinger - 22.200
  17. Jack Wood - 19.200
  18. Corey Heim - 19.000
  19. Rajah Caruth - 18.250
  20. Matt Crafton - 17.900
  21. Tyler Ankrum - 17.650
  22. Colby Howard - 17.500
  23. Bret Holmes - 17.200
  24. Tanner Gray - 17.100
  25. Bayley Currey - 16.800
  26. Ty Majeski - 15.850
  27. Taylor Gray - 14.400
  28. Daniel Dye - 14.100
  29. Zane Smith - 12.050
  30. Jake Garcia - 10.950
  31. Chase Purdy - 10.300
  32. Nick Sanchez - 10.200
  33. Matt DiBenedetto - 8.200
  34. Ben Rhodes - 7.100
  35. Carson Hocevar - 6.000
  36. Stewart Friesen - 5.600
  37. Christian Eckes - 4.200
  38. Grant Enfinger - 2.000

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23, live on FS1 and MRN.

