NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 is complete. The 12th race of the season, with a total of 35 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 3. The race took place at the World Wide technology Raceway and lasted for two hours, 30 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Driving the #23 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing, Grant Enfinger clinched his second win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the 1.25-mile-long track. Enfinger grabbed the lead when race leaders Ty Majeski and Zane Smith wrecked with six laps to go and held off the rest of the field in overtime to win his first race at WWT Raceway.

The 38-year-old driver took the checkered flag by an impressive 0.256 seconds margin ahead of Christian Eckes and was awarded with a $50,000 bonus for winning the second of three events in the Triple Truck Challenge. The win marked his ninth career victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes finished runner-up, followed by Stewart Friesen, Carson Hocevar, and Chase Purdy in the top five. Matt DiBenedetto, Ben Rhodes, Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love, and Jake Garcia rounded the top 10.

Saturday’s Toyota 200 saw 11 lead changes among four drivers and witnessed 12 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

#23 - Grant Enfinger #19 - Christian Eckes #52 - Stewart Friesen #42 - Carson Hocevar #4 - Chase Purdy #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #99 - Ben Rhodes #2 - Nick Sanchez (R) #11 - Jesse Love #35 - Jake Garcia (R) #43 - Daniel Dye (R) #9 - Colby Howard #17 - Taylor Gray (R) #32 - Bret Holmes (R) #24 - Rajah Caruth (R) #16 - Tyler Ankrum #41 - Bayley Currey #56 - Timmy Hill #20 - Matt Mills #38 - Zane Smith #15 - Tanner Gray #45 - Lawless Alan #33 - Josh Reaume #1 - Toni Breidinger #88 - Matt Crafton #12 - Spencer Boyd 02 - Chris Hacker 6 - Norm Benning 51 - Jack Wood 98 - Ty Majeski 34 - Stephen Mallozzi 13 - Hailie Deegan 66 - Conner Jones 5 - Dean Thompson 95 - Clay Greenfield

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Nashville Superspeedway for the 13th race of the season on June 23.

