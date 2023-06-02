NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway?

The World Wide Technology Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Toyota 200 this weekend. The 12th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 3, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The World Wide Technology Raceway was opened in 1960 and is located in Madison, Illinois. It boasts a permanent quad-oval track with a 1.25-mile total length.

The Toyota 200 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 2, at 6 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 6:30 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 160-lap Truck race.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Corey Heim is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck race at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Twitter.

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Clay Greenfield running the first lap and Corey Heim will run the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Toyota 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Clay Greenfield - 61.650 Norm Benning - 41.350 Stephen Mallozzi - 39.400 Connor Jones - 38.550 Mason Maggio - 36.250 #02 TBA - 33.850 Chris Hacker - 33.050 Spencer Boyd - 32.000 Matt Mills - 31.600 Timmy Hill - 31.500 Hailie Deegan - 25.900 Jesse Love - 25.850 Tyler Ankrum - 24.100 Bret Holmes - 23.900 Lawless Alan - 22.600 Daniel Dye - 20.850 Colby Howard - 20.700 Tanner Gray - 17.600 Stewart Friesen - 17.000 Jake Garcia - 16.500 Chase Purdy - 16.450 Zane Smith - 14.850 Bayley Currey - 14.100 Rajah Caruth - 13.600 Jack Wood - 12.850 Taylor Gray - 12.800 Matt Crafton - 11.350 Nick Sanchez - 11.150 Dean Thompson - 11.100 Matt DiBenedetto - 9.500 Christian Eckes - 6.500 Grant Enfinger - 6.500 Ty Majeski - 5.450 Carson Hocevar - 5.300 Ben Rhodes - 2.900 Corey Heim - 1.800

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 3, live on FS1 and MRN.

