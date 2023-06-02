Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway?

By Yash Soni
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway

The World Wide Technology Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Toyota 200 this weekend. The 12th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 3, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The World Wide Technology Raceway was opened in 1960 and is located in Madison, Illinois. It boasts a permanent quad-oval track with a 1.25-mile total length.

The Toyota 200 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 2, at 6 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 6:30 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 160-lap Truck race.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Corey Heim is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck race at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Twitter.

Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Clay Greenfield running the first lap and Corey Heim will run the final lap.

Here’s the full qualifying order for the Toyota 200:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Clay Greenfield - 61.650
  2. Norm Benning - 41.350
  3. Stephen Mallozzi - 39.400
  4. Connor Jones - 38.550
  5. Mason Maggio - 36.250
  6. #02 TBA - 33.850
  7. Chris Hacker - 33.050
  8. Spencer Boyd - 32.000
  9. Matt Mills - 31.600
  10. Timmy Hill - 31.500
  11. Hailie Deegan - 25.900
  12. Jesse Love - 25.850
  13. Tyler Ankrum - 24.100
  14. Bret Holmes - 23.900
  15. Lawless Alan - 22.600
  16. Daniel Dye - 20.850
  17. Colby Howard - 20.700
  18. Tanner Gray - 17.600
  19. Stewart Friesen - 17.000
  20. Jake Garcia - 16.500
  21. Chase Purdy - 16.450
  22. Zane Smith - 14.850
  23. Bayley Currey - 14.100
  24. Rajah Caruth - 13.600
  25. Jack Wood - 12.850
  26. Taylor Gray - 12.800
  27. Matt Crafton - 11.350
  28. Nick Sanchez - 11.150
  29. Dean Thompson - 11.100
  30. Matt DiBenedetto - 9.500
  31. Christian Eckes - 6.500
  32. Grant Enfinger - 6.500
  33. Ty Majeski - 5.450
  34. Carson Hocevar - 5.300
  35. Ben Rhodes - 2.900
  36. Corey Heim - 1.800

Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 3, live on FS1 and MRN.

