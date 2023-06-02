NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: What is the qualifying order for Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway?

The World Wide Technology Raceway is all set to host NASCAR's Toyota 200 this weekend. The 12th race of the Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 3, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
The World Wide Technology Raceway was opened in 1960 and is located in Madison, Illinois. It boasts a permanent quad-oval track with a 1.25-mile total length.
The Toyota 200 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Truck Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 2, at 6 pm ET on FS1. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 6:30 pm ET on Friday, which will determine the starting positions for the 160-lap Truck race.
Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Corey Heim is the defending champion of the Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday’s Truck race at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Twitter.
Saturday’s Truck Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Clay Greenfield running the first lap and Corey Heim will run the final lap.
Here’s the full qualifying order for the Toyota 200:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Clay Greenfield - 61.650
- Norm Benning - 41.350
- Stephen Mallozzi - 39.400
- Connor Jones - 38.550
- Mason Maggio - 36.250
- #02 TBA - 33.850
- Chris Hacker - 33.050
- Spencer Boyd - 32.000
- Matt Mills - 31.600
- Timmy Hill - 31.500
- Hailie Deegan - 25.900
- Jesse Love - 25.850
- Tyler Ankrum - 24.100
- Bret Holmes - 23.900
- Lawless Alan - 22.600
- Daniel Dye - 20.850
- Colby Howard - 20.700
- Tanner Gray - 17.600
- Stewart Friesen - 17.000
- Jake Garcia - 16.500
- Chase Purdy - 16.450
- Zane Smith - 14.850
- Bayley Currey - 14.100
- Rajah Caruth - 13.600
- Jack Wood - 12.850
- Taylor Gray - 12.800
- Matt Crafton - 11.350
- Nick Sanchez - 11.150
- Dean Thompson - 11.100
- Matt DiBenedetto - 9.500
- Christian Eckes - 6.500
- Grant Enfinger - 6.500
- Ty Majeski - 5.450
- Carson Hocevar - 5.300
- Ben Rhodes - 2.900
- Corey Heim - 1.800
Catch all the Truck Series teams and drivers at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 3, live on FS1 and MRN.