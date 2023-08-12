NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 12, 2023 12:54 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 is complete. The 17th race of the season and the first race of the Round of 10, with a total of 36 entries, started at 9 pm ET on Friday, August 11. It took place at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and lasted one hour, 49 minutes, and 39 seconds.

Ty Majeski, driving the #98 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing, clinched his first win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the 0.686-mile speedway.

Majeski emerged victorious after dominating the final 161 of 200 laps and held off the rest of the field to take the checked flag in the Truck Series playoff opener. Starting from the front row, he led 179 laps, sweeping the first two stages of the race, and took the checkered flag by an impressive 3.422 seconds margin ahead of pole winner Christina Eckes.

The win marked Majeski’s third career Truck Series victory and locked his spot in the Round of 8.

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes finished P2, followed by Layne Riggs, Carson Hocevar, and Zane Smith in the top five. William Sawalich, Rajah Caruth, Corey Heim, Matt Crafton, and Matt DiBenedetto rounded the top 10.

Saturday’s TSport 200 saw three lead changes among two drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: TSport 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

  1. #98 - Ty Majeski
  2. #19 - Christian Eckes
  3. #7 - Layne Riggs
  4. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  5. #38 - Zane Smith
  6. #1 - William Sawalich
  7. #24 - Rajah Caruth (R)
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #88 - Matt Crafton
  10. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  11. #2 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  12. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  13. #35 - Jake Garcia (R)
  14. #4 - Chase Purdy
  15. #15 - Tanner Gray
  16. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  17. #61 - Jake Drew
  18. #51 - Jack Wood
  19. #41 - Shane van Gisbergen
  20. #17 - Taylor Gray (R)
  21. #22 - Logan Bearden
  22. #43 - Daniel Dye (R)
  23. #02 - Matt Mills
  24. #45 - Lawless Alan
  25. #32 - Bret Holmes (R)
  26. #56 - Tyler Hill
  27. #66 - Conner Jones
  28. #04 - Landen Lewis
  29. #30 - Chris Hacker
  30. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  31. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  32. #5 - Dean Thompson
  33. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  34. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  35. #9 - Colby Howard
  36. #20 - Greg Van Alst

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at The Milwaukee Mile Speedway for the second playoff race of the season on August 27.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...