NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 is complete. The 17th race of the season and the first race of the Round of 10, with a total of 36 entries, started at 9 pm ET on Friday, August 11. It took place at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and lasted one hour, 49 minutes, and 39 seconds.

Ty Majeski, driving the #98 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing, clinched his first win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the 0.686-mile speedway.

Majeski emerged victorious after dominating the final 161 of 200 laps and held off the rest of the field to take the checked flag in the Truck Series playoff opener. Starting from the front row, he led 179 laps, sweeping the first two stages of the race, and took the checkered flag by an impressive 3.422 seconds margin ahead of pole winner Christina Eckes.

The win marked Majeski’s third career Truck Series victory and locked his spot in the Round of 8.

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes finished P2, followed by Layne Riggs, Carson Hocevar, and Zane Smith in the top five. William Sawalich, Rajah Caruth, Corey Heim, Matt Crafton, and Matt DiBenedetto rounded the top 10.

Saturday’s TSport 200 saw three lead changes among two drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: TSport 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

#98 - Ty Majeski #19 - Christian Eckes #7 - Layne Riggs #42 - Carson Hocevar #38 - Zane Smith #1 - William Sawalich #24 - Rajah Caruth (R) #11 - Corey Heim #88 - Matt Crafton #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #2 - Nick Sanchez (R) #23 - Grant Enfinger #35 - Jake Garcia (R) #4 - Chase Purdy #15 - Tanner Gray #99 - Ben Rhodes #61 - Jake Drew #51 - Jack Wood #41 - Shane van Gisbergen #17 - Taylor Gray (R) #22 - Logan Bearden #43 - Daniel Dye (R) #02 - Matt Mills #45 - Lawless Alan #32 - Bret Holmes (R) #56 - Tyler Hill #66 - Conner Jones #04 - Landen Lewis #30 - Chris Hacker #52 - Stewart Friesen #13 - Hailie Deegan #5 - Dean Thompson #12 - Spencer Boyd #16 - Tyler Ankrum #9 - Colby Howard #20 - Greg Van Alst

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at The Milwaukee Mile Speedway for the second playoff race of the season on August 27.