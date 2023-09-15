NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics is complete. The 20th race of the season and the first race of the Round of 8, with a total of 36 entries, started at 9 pm ET on Thursday, September 14. It took place at the Bristol Motor Speedway and lasted one hour, 16 minutes, and six seconds.

Corey Heim, driving the #11 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage, clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season in a late race pass at the 0.533-mile short track.

Expand Tweet

Heim emerged victorious after grabbing the lead from Christian Eckes with five laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. He crossed the finish line by an impressive 0.218 seconds margin ahead of Eckes.

With the win, Corey Heim moved one step closer to another possible title, punching his ticket into the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on November 3.

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes finished runner-up, followed by Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar, and Taylor Gray in the top five. Rajah Caruth, Ben Rhodes, Chase Purdy, Nick Sanchez, and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Thursday’s UNOH 200, presented by Ohio Logistics, saw four lead changes among four drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#11 - Corey Heim #19 - Christian Eckes #23 - Grant Enfinger #42 - Carson Hocevar #17 - Taylor Gray #24 - Rajah Caruth #99 - Ben Rhodes #4 - Chase Purdy #2 - Nick Sanchez #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #35 - Jake Garcia #7 - Carson Kvapil #41 - Bayley Currey #52 - Stewart Friesen #66 - Conner Jones #88 - Matt Crafton #13 - Hailie Deegan #75 - Parker Kligerman #98 - Ty Majeski #61 - Jake Drew #43 - Daniel Dye #9 - Colby Howard #16 - Tyler Ankrum #38 - Zane Smith #02 - Kaden Honeycutt #56 - Timmy Hill #32 - Bret Holmes #45 - Lawless Alan #15 - Tanner Gray #1 - William Sawalich #12 - Spencer Boyd #22 - Stephen Mallozzi #33 - Memphis Villarreal #20 - Greg Van Alst #5 - Dean Thompson #51 - Jack Wood

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the fifth playoff race of the season on September 29.