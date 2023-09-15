NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 15, 2023 11:34 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics is complete. The 20th race of the season and the first race of the Round of 8, with a total of 36 entries, started at 9 pm ET on Thursday, September 14. It took place at the Bristol Motor Speedway and lasted one hour, 16 minutes, and six seconds.

Corey Heim, driving the #11 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage, clinched his third win of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season in a late race pass at the 0.533-mile short track.

Heim emerged victorious after grabbing the lead from Christian Eckes with five laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to take the checkered flag. He crossed the finish line by an impressive 0.218 seconds margin ahead of Eckes.

With the win, Corey Heim moved one step closer to another possible title, punching his ticket into the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on November 3.

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes finished runner-up, followed by Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar, and Taylor Gray in the top five. Rajah Caruth, Ben Rhodes, Chase Purdy, Nick Sanchez, and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top 10.

Thursday’s UNOH 200, presented by Ohio Logistics, saw four lead changes among four drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #19 - Christian Eckes
  3. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  4. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  5. #17 - Taylor Gray
  6. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  7. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  8. #4 - Chase Purdy
  9. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  10. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  11. #35 - Jake Garcia
  12. #7 - Carson Kvapil
  13. #41 - Bayley Currey
  14. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  15. #66 - Conner Jones
  16. #88 - Matt Crafton
  17. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  18. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  19. #98 - Ty Majeski
  20. #61 - Jake Drew
  21. #43 - Daniel Dye
  22. #9 - Colby Howard
  23. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #02 - Kaden Honeycutt
  26. #56 - Timmy Hill
  27. #32 - Bret Holmes
  28. #45 - Lawless Alan
  29. #15 - Tanner Gray
  30. #1 - William Sawalich
  31. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  32. #22 - Stephen Mallozzi
  33. #33 - Memphis Villarreal
  34. #20 - Greg Van Alst
  35. #5 - Dean Thompson
  36. #51 - Jack Wood

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the fifth playoff race of the season on September 29.

