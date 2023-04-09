NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt is finally done and dusted. The sixth race of the season started at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, April 8, and lasted for one hour, 54 minutes, and 36 seconds. It took place at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #66 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing, 2022 Cup champion Joey Logano secured his second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at the 0.533-mile short track.

Joey Logano had a dominating outing at Bristol Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track, winning the first two stages of the race. He led 138 of the 150 laps and crossed the finish line 1.241 seconds ahead of his teammate Ty Majeski to take the checkered flag in P1.

Speaking about his win and Sunday’s Cup event after the race, Logano said:

“My fun meter was pegged tonight. I had a lot of fun out here racing at Bristol. The dirt’s a lot of fun. Hopefully, tomorrow is just as good with the other car.”

Meanwhile, Ty Majeski claimed a P2 finish, followed by William Byron, Matt Crafton, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Jake Garcia, Chase Briscoe, Tanner Gray, Kaden Honeycutt, and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top 10.

Sunday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt saw four lead changes among four drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

#66 - Joey Logano #98 - Ty Majeski #51 - William Byron #88 - Matt Crafton #23 - Grant Enfinger #35 - Jake Garcia #22 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Tanner Gray #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #24 - Rajah Caruth #5 - Dean Thompson #13 - Hailie Deegan #7 - Jonathan Davenport #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #42 - Carson Hocevar #2 - Nick Sanchez #99 - Ben Rhodes #32 - Bret Holmes #38 - Zane Smith #43 - Daniel Dye #52 - Stewart Friesen #6 - Norm Benning #56 - Timmy Hill #30 - Tanner Carrick #9 - Colby Howard #4 - Chase Purdy #41 - Tyler Carpenter #19 - Christian Eckes #75 - Parker Kligerman #02 - Kris Wright #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #33 - Mason Massey #20 - Stefan Parsons

Catch the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Martinsville Speedway for the seventh race of the season on April 14.

