Create

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 09, 2023 17:32 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt is finally done and dusted. The sixth race of the season started at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday, April 8, and lasted for one hour, 54 minutes, and 36 seconds. It took place at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #66 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing, 2022 Cup champion Joey Logano secured his second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at the 0.533-mile short track.

Joey Logano dominates the NASCAR Truck Series race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway! 🤙 #NASCARonFS1 twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/uF5F2IqeVH

Joey Logano had a dominating outing at Bristol Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track, winning the first two stages of the race. He led 138 of the 150 laps and crossed the finish line 1.241 seconds ahead of his teammate Ty Majeski to take the checkered flag in P1.

Speaking about his win and Sunday’s Cup event after the race, Logano said:

“My fun meter was pegged tonight. I had a lot of fun out here racing at Bristol. The dirt’s a lot of fun. Hopefully, tomorrow is just as good with the other car.”

Meanwhile, Ty Majeski claimed a P2 finish, followed by William Byron, Matt Crafton, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Jake Garcia, Chase Briscoe, Tanner Gray, Kaden Honeycutt, and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top 10.

Truck race results from Bristol dirt: ⁦@NASCARONFOXhttps://t.co/1iEHkTob3r

Sunday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt saw four lead changes among four drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #66 - Joey Logano
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #51 - William Byron
  4. #88 - Matt Crafton
  5. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  6. #35 - Jake Garcia
  7. #22 - Chase Briscoe
  8. #15 - Tanner Gray
  9. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  10. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  11. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  12. #5 - Dean Thompson
  13. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #7 - Jonathan Davenport
  15. #11 - Corey Heim
  16. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  17. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  18. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  19. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  20. #32 - Bret Holmes
  21. #38 - Zane Smith
  22. #43 - Daniel Dye
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #6 - Norm Benning
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #30 - Tanner Carrick
  27. #9 - Colby Howard
  28. #4 - Chase Purdy
  29. #41 - Tyler Carpenter
  30. #19 - Christian Eckes
  31. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #02 - Kris Wright
  33. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  34. #17 - Taylor Gray
  35. #33 - Mason Massey
  36. #20 - Stefan Parsons

Catch the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Martinsville Speedway for the seventh race of the season on April 14.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...