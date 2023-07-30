NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 is complete. The 16th race of the season and the final race of the regular season, with a total of 36 entries, started at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 29. It took place at the Richmond Raceway and lasted for one hour, 59 minutes, and 32 seconds.

Carson Hocevar, driving the #42 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports clinched his third win of the 2023 Truck Series season at the 0.75-mile-short track.

Hocevar emerged victorious when he passed night’s most dominant driver Ty Majeski on 247 of the 250 laps thanks to pit road strategy. Starting from the back of the field, he led 64 of the 250 laps and took the checkered flag by an impressive 2.308 seconds margin ahead of Majeski.

Meanwhile, Ty Majeski finished runner-up, followed by Zane Smith, Jake Garcia, and Matt Mills in the top-five. Corey Heim, Matt Crafton, Nick Sanchez, Grant Enfinger, and William Sawalich rounded the top 10.

With a third-place finish in the opening stage, Heim clinched the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series regular season title.

Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250 saw nine lead changes among four drivers and witnessed four cautions flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway:

#42 - Carson Hocevar #98 - Ty Majeski #38 - Zane Smith #35 - Jake Garcia (R) #51 - Matt Mills #11 - Corey Heim #88 - Matt Crafton #2 - Nick Sanchez (R) #23 - Grant Enfinger #1 - William Sawalich #19 - Christian Eckes #99 - Ben Rhodes #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray (R) #13- Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #41 - Bayley Currey #24 - Rajah Caruth (R) #66 - Conner Jones #43 - Daniel Dye (R) #4 - Chase Purdy #56 - Timmy Hill #9 - Colby Howard #5 - Dean Thompson #02 - Will Rodgers #52 - Stewart Friesen #45 - Lawless Alan #32 - Bret Holmes (R) #30 - Ryan Vargas #90 - Justin Carroll #22 - Christian Rose #33 - Derek Lemke #20 - Mason Massey (i) #12 - Spencer Boyd #34 - Josh Reaume

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the first playoff race of the season on August 11.