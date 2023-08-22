NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile 

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to West Allis, Wisconsin, this weekend after TSport 200.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 is the 18th Truck Series race of the season and the second race of the Round of 10. It will be held on Sunday (August 27) at Milwaukee Mile and will kick off at 4 pm ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Expand Tweet

The event will be contested over 175 laps at the 1-mile permanent oval shaped racetrack. It will be the inaugural Clean Harbors 175 hosted by Milwaukee Mile in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Clean Harbors 175.

Expand Tweet

The 37 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in in West Allis, Wisconsin. Some notable drivers on the list include Josh Bilicki, William Sawalich, Derek Kraus, Greg Van Alst, Brad Perez, Derek Lemke, Bayley Currey, Matt Mills, Tyler Hill, Sean Hingorani, and Conner Jones.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Milwaukee Mile:

#02 - Josh Bilicki #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Derek Kraus #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Greg Van Alst #21 - Dexter Bean #22 - Josh Reaume #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Brad Perez #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Derek Lemke #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #51 - Matt Mills #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Tyler Hill #61 - Sean Hingorani #66 - Conner Jones #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Milwaukee Mile on August 27, 2023, at 4 pm ET.