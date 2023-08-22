NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile 

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Milwaukee Mile

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to West Allis, Wisconsin, this weekend after TSport 200.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 is the 18th Truck Series race of the season and the second race of the Round of 10. It will be held on Sunday (August 27) at Milwaukee Mile and will kick off at 4 pm ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 175 laps at the 1-mile permanent oval shaped racetrack. It will be the inaugural Clean Harbors 175 hosted by Milwaukee Mile in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Clean Harbors 175.

The 37 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in in West Allis, Wisconsin. Some notable drivers on the list include Josh Bilicki, William Sawalich, Derek Kraus, Greg Van Alst, Brad Perez, Derek Lemke, Bayley Currey, Matt Mills, Tyler Hill, Sean Hingorani, and Conner Jones.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Milwaukee Mile:

  1. #02 - Josh Bilicki
  2. #1 - William Sawalich
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #4 - Chase Purdy
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #7 - Derek Kraus
  7. #9 - Colby Howard
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  10. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #17 - Taylor Gray
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #20 - Greg Van Alst
  16. #21 - Dexter Bean
  17. #22 - Josh Reaume
  18. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  19. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  21. #30 - Brad Perez
  22. #32 - Bret Holmes
  23. #33 - Derek Lemke
  24. #35 - Jake Garcia
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Bayley Currey
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Daniel Dye
  29. #45 - Lawless Alan
  30. #51 - Matt Mills
  31. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  32. #56 - Tyler Hill
  33. #61 - Sean Hingorani
  34. #66 - Conner Jones
  35. #88 - Matt Crafton
  36. #98 - Ty Majeski
  37. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Milwaukee Mile on August 27, 2023, at 4 pm ET.

