NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list Heart Of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Kansas City this weekend after a week-long break.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 is the eighth Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 6) at Kansas Speedway. The race will kick off at 8:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 134 laps at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. It will be the 23rd annual Heart of America 200 hosted by Kansas Speedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s 201-mile Truck race.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 36 truck entries for 36 spots at Kansas. 41-RChastain 51-KyBusch are Cup drivers entered. Breidinger making debut in 1. Sauter now driving the No. 04. … new crew chief for Friesen is Bob Heilburn 36 truck entries for 36 spots at Kansas. 41-RChastain 51-KyBusch are Cup drivers entered. Breidinger making debut in 1. Sauter now driving the No. 04. … new crew chief for Friesen is Bob Heilburn https://t.co/26UMm27zll

The 36 Truck drivers will fight this week, including notable Cup drivers like Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch. They are entered in Niece Motorsports' #41 and Kyle Busch Motorsports’ #51 respectively.

Meanwhile, Toni Breidinger is all set to make her series debut this weekend, driving the #1 Toyota for TRICON Garage with Victoria’s Secret on the hood.

Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 and will look to defend his title on Saturday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Kansas Speedway:

#02 - Kris Wright #04 - Johnny Sauter #1 - Toni Breidinger #2 - Nick Sanchez #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - Taylor Gray #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Nick Leitz #22 - Josh Reaume #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Mason Maggio #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ross Chastain #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Brennan Poole #47 - Tim Viens #51 - Kyle Busch #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Tyler Hill #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Kansas Speedway on May 6, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

